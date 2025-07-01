Group hails senate confirmation of Tsenyil as NCDC MD

The North Central Youth Assembly (NCYA) has lauded the Nigerian Senate for confirming Mr. Cyril Tsenyil as the Managing Director of the newly established North Central Development Commission (NCDC), describing the development as a significant milestone in advancing inclusive governance and sustainable development in the region.

In a statement issued Tuesday by its president, Gideon Unazi, the group applauded the upper legislative chamber for what it called “a historic and patriotic endorsement” of a Commission aimed at addressing long-standing developmental challenges in the North Central region.

“We commend the Senate for acting with speed, maturity and an uncommon sense of duty. By confirming Mr. Cyril Tsenyil as the pioneer Managing Director of the North Central Development Commission, they have not only honoured a critical national promise but also raised the hopes of an entire region,” Unazi stated.

He described Tsenyil’s appointment as the beginning of a transformative journey for the North Central zone and commended his reputation as a competent and community-rooted leader.

“This is not just an appointment; it is a statement about the kind of future we envision — one shaped by capacity, integrity, and inclusive development,” Unazi added.

The group praised Mr. Tsenyil as “eminently qualified and remarkably grounded,” citing his track record in public service, development work, and community engagement as indicators of his readiness to lead effectively from day one.

“Mr. Tsenyil is not a stranger to the terrain of the North Central. He understands the challenges and potential of the region, and his experience, humility, and focus on impact make him well suited to lead this Commission,” he said.

The NCYA also expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for signing the NCDC Establishment Bill into law and for nominating individuals who, in its view, bring knowledge of regional priorities and a commitment to national unity.

“President Tinubu has demonstrated, through concrete action, that no region should be left behind. By assenting to the NCDC Act and nominating Mr. Tsenyil and others, he has reaffirmed his commitment to equitable development and inclusive governance,” Unazi said.

Reflecting on the region’s challenges, the group said the Commission’s mandate goes beyond rebuilding infrastructure. According to the NCYA, it is also about restoring dignity and creating opportunities in communities affected by years of insecurity and underdevelopment.

“We believe Mr. Tsenyil understands the magnitude of the task ahead. He must now steer the NCDC toward becoming a catalyst for regeneration — from Nasarawa to Niger, from Plateau to Benue,” Unazi stated.

“We envision a Commission that is responsive to the needs of villages, towns, and displaced persons across the North Central. That is the mission we hope Mr. Tsenyil will lead with focus and compassion.”

Unazi further pledged the NCYA’s support as a civic watchdog and development partner.

“We will support the Commission when it works for the people, and we will raise our voices constructively when necessary. This is a sacred trust, not just a public appointment,” he said.

Also confirmed by the Senate during the same session was Mr. Cosmas Akyhir, who will serve as Chairman of the Commission. Seventeen others were confirmed as Executive Directors representing the six North Central states and other geopolitical zones.

The confirmed Executive Directors include: James Abel Uloko (Benue), Princess Atika Ajanah – Projects (Kogi), Bilgis Jumoke Sanni (Kwara), Aishatu Rujui Ibrahim (Nasarawa), Muhammad Bashar (Niger), Dauda Shuaibu Kigbu (Nasarawa), Zakari Haliru Jikantoro (Niger), Sulaiman Buka Ali (Kogi), Bunmi Olusona (Kwara), Umar Ibrahim Mantu (Plateau), Atotse Abraham (Benue), Solomon Adodo (FCT), Abdulkadir S. Usman (North-West), Habu Maman (North-East), Atinuke Owolabi (South-West), Rachael Kufre Nse (South-South), and Chief Boniface Izziogu (South-East).

Unazi welcomed the broad-based composition of the board and urged members to prioritise service delivery over political considerations.

“The diversity of this board reflects a readiness to serve all Nigerians, especially in the North Central where urgent development needs persist. From Guma to Jos East, from Mokwa to Karu, our people are looking for results,” he said.

He urged the Commission to focus on policies that promote inclusion, local empowerment, and transparency.

“We expect the NCDC to be visible in areas where suffering is greatest — in the hunger of displaced farmers, the silence of children out of school, and the struggles of mothers seeking healthcare,” Unazi stated.

He concluded by expressing appreciation to President Tinubu for what he described as a bold and timely intervention.

“Mr. President, we thank you. Through this Commission, you have offered the North Central not just a platform but a lifeline. May this mark the beginning of a new season of peace, prosperity, and inclusive progress for our people,” Unazi added.