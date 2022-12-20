Group hails PDP PCC list for Ekiti, says team will deliver victory for Atiku

Latest News
By 'Yomi Ayeleso - Ado-Ekiti
Group hails PDP PCC, Campaign flag-off: Tinubu’s 'God Bless PDP' prayer prophetic, senatorial candidate condoles, PDP to flag off presidential campaign , Save Ekiti PDP from disintegration, presidential campaign council, Demolition of Gombe PDP office, Owolade heads PDP committee, Those defected to APC not our members, Pdpa, Kano PDP chieftain mate fallout: Wike’s group price hike on BRT buses,, PDP, We'II rebuild PDP's glory, Kwara PDP apologises to INEC REC over allegations, Aspirants crisis in Lagos PDP, Tony Nwoye, three other NASS aspirants, withdraw from Anambra PDP primaries, Imo PDP postpones election, Niger PDP postpones governorship primary, Three out of 18 aspirants enter race for Kwara PDP governorship primaries, PDP Senators lose bids , Chaos characterises PDP primary, 'impending' PDP implosion, 2023: Lobby for delegates intensifies in PDP, Brace up against rigging, We must mobilise Nigerians , Adelabu, Folarin’s statements, mere outbursts of power-thirsty politicians, N100m nomination forms: APC creating war chest from looted funds, PDP shifts NEC, Conduct primary in best interest, 16 governorship aspirants scale PDP screening in Rivers, Don't take workers’ calmness for weakness, PDP warns FG, PDP wins LG elections, imposition of candidates,Saki West PDP aspirants kick against consensus candidate, PDP aspirant rejects imposition, Strengthen your resolve , Presidential aspirants woo PDP NWC, BoT over ticket, PDP suspends 13 members, INEC rejects Kano PDP caretaker, orders party to revert to order by court, Ondo PDP vows, 2023: Ondo PDP Senatorial aspirants trade word over ticket, Be decorous in your campaigns, Delta PDP warns guber aspirants, INEC’s non-recognition confirms APC, Lagos PDP effectively playing, PDP to hold 95th NEC meeting on Tuesday, Oyo majority leader, We are yet to release election timetable, Electoral committee, Lagos PDP to finally, PDP Governors Forum begins projects comparative review in states, PDP postpones outstanding Lagos Congress, PDP extends tenure, Give up petroleum ministry, victory signals our triumph in 2023, Lagos PDP elders united, Imo has collapsed under Governor Uzodimma, disqualification of members ahead polls, Northern group tells PDP, PDP assigns Oyedokun, PDP condemns attack on party office, Atiku's property in Gombe, post-primary reconciliation committee, Dont be bad losers, PDP group wants presidential, Ekiti 2022: PDP youths seek amicable resolution to crisis, Osun screening of gubernatorial aspirants, Ekiti 2022: PDP crisis festers as aspirants protest over ward congress, PDP schedules North-West zonal congress for Feb 12, PDP summons Osun stakeholders to crucial meeting, We have not zoned, 2023: Nigerians’ll reject Buhari’s preferred candidate, We have petitioned EFCC, Be more concerned, PDP reports Ebubeagu to NSA PDP reports Ebubeagu to NSA Kwara PDP expels members over alleged anti-party offences, We won’t impose anything, PDP aspirants meet for peace talks , We did not collect, hike will double all vices , Adopt Akwa Ibom’s template , Akinsola heads PDP Caretaker Committee for Lagos, Full list of NWC, Convention will open floodgate, Ekweremadu’s committee to determine, PDP condemns renewed brutalisation , 33 aspirants slug it out , PDP national convention, South-East PDP boils as governors, Crunch PDP NEC begins in Abuja, Lagos PDP holds parallel congress, PDP adopts consensus arrangements in Kwara ward congress, PDP inaugurates 15 sub-committees, PDP accuses Umahi of sabotaging party to deliver 25% to APC in 2019 elections, Imo PDP accepts resignation, National Convention Committee, Parallel PDP congress to hold, Six jostle for chairmanship seat, PDP governors to meet ahead, Edo PDP commences E-registration, Two deputy national chairmen, Buhari signing PIB, Toll gate reintroduction'll, crisis hits Reps PDP , flags off membership E-registration exercise, PDP BoT raises committee, Appeal Court nullifies judgment, Supreme Court’s split judgment, Suspected armed robbers burgle clothing stores in Ilorin Biola Azeez, Ilorin. Items worth over N10 million were reportedly carted away by suspected armed robbers on July 6, 2021 from a clothing and accessories store in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital. The Nigerian Tribune gathered that the suspected hoodlums carted away several clothing items like designers shirts, chinos and jeans trousers, men's and ladies shoes, men's suits, and some other clothing accessories from the clothing store, popularly known as "a la mode", located along Umar Audi road, opposite old Broadway hotel, GRA, Ilorin. Lamenting the loss with the Nigerian Tribune, the owner of the store, Mr. Woye Aladegbola, said that it was only his clothing store that was burgled in a row of shops along the road. He also said that men and officers of the security agencies he reported the matter at both the 'A' and 'F' Divisional Police stations were yet to give any development on the matter. The young entrepreneur, who said that such incidents could discourage investment, called on the state government and the security agencies to improve on security matters in the state. It was only the shop that was burgled, while the burglary case was reported at F division station of the Nigeria Police and the state command of the Nigeria Security of the Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ilorin. Said he's been in the business over 10 years, the business he said he ventured into after he resigned from globacom telecommunications company. The ssd The burglary incident happened on July 6, 2021 at about 6:30 am, when my landlady on her way to work surprisingly noticed that my store had been opened. She said that she moved closer to see who could have opened it at that period of the day and was taken aback to see how everything had been scattered and saw that it has actually been burgled. She later alerted me that my store had been burgled. And I rushed down. "Worth of items carted away is around N9.8 million and with other fixtures it amounted to about N10 million plus some fractions aside other items not on insurance which were also carted away. Mr. Aladegbola who said that police had not made any arrest on the incident, expressed disappointment on the efforts of the security agencies. "When I reported at the A division of the Nigeria Police, an officer followed me down to the store and there was nothing whatsoever yet afterwards. It's so saddened that what I have laboured for for the past 20 years after leaving university was just carted away within hours of a day, all my entire savings. All what I can say is mine to sustain my family with; all gone within a twinkle of am eye. To encourage business owners in the state, I want to call on government and security agencies to assure the people of adequate security and protection. And to imagine that my store is opposite main road and just a street separates it from Senator Bukola Saraki residence, adjacent to former CBN deputy governor's house and a minute drive from Commissioner of Police official residence. These are places of prominent and important dignitaries where the store is located. It's on a highway where there should be security patrol. I don't understand why almost all items in a store could be packed. They must have come in a lorry and throughout the period it lasted no patrol. It shows there's poor security issue in the state. And till now, the police had no clue to the matter. This could really discourage investment. As it is I don't know if I could continue with the store because I wouldn't want such to happen again. The onus is on government to provide security. I'm an employer of labour. I had to lay off some of my staff. This should not be allowed to continue or else rate of unemployment and crime will continue to rise", he said. Speaking with the Nigerian Tribune, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, said that he was yet to get the report from the Divisional Police stations. The Police spokesman promised to look into the matter towards conducting investigation that would unravel the perpetrators of the crime., Ogun PDP withdraws, opening of factional state office, PDP inagurates state coordinators, appoints Zamfara caretaker committee, Fresh crisis rocks PDP, Anambra PDP guber candidate, Delta PDP crisis worsens , South-West PDP celebrates victory, Osun 2022 gubernatorial poll, true copy of Court of Appeal , Lagos PDP gets set, No place for APC, PDP urges Nigerians, Lagos council polls, Edo PDP Chairman suspended, Oredo PDP relocates secretariat, Cracks in Edo PDP, PDP reacts to EFCC, PDP govs converge on Ibadan , Lagos PDP hails Assembly , FG has lost means, PDP rolls out timetable, Press Akpabio to name sponsors We’re poised to regain, PDP constitutes North-West, 2023: Lagos PDP should field Ikorodu indigene to secure victory over APC in Reps poll- Aspirant

A group within the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, the Patriots has commended the leadership of the party for the composition of the Presidential Campaign Council Management team for the state, expressing optimism that the committee would deliver victory for Atiku Abubakar in the state.

The group was reacting to the rejection of the campaign list by the appointed chairman, Bisi Kolawole and some national assembly candidates loyal to former governor Ayodele Fayose.

Spokesperson of the group, Richard Akinpelu in a statement made available to newsmen in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday called on all stakeholders, ” as well as teeming Ekiti masses to give the committee maximum cooperation to enable effective electioneering campaigns that will guarantee the victory of Atiku and all PDP candidates in the 2023 elections.”

The group said, “We are not unaware of the machinations of those who want to continue to make the PDP in Ekiti their pot of soup and cash cow; where they hold the party to ransom for political bargaining with the opposition to destabilize the formation of the Presidential Campaign Committee.

“No doubt we have wronged one another and sane minds would think we had taken enough pound of flesh from one another by wasting our chance of returning to power in the last governorship election.

“A situation whereby members who had earlier congratulated one another for making the Ekiti PCC list began to write resignation letters after being instructed to do so by one of the party’s supposed leaders is condemnable.

“This can not be the time for ego tripping, it is indeed a time for all lovers of the long-suffering Ekiti masses to forgive one another, unite and work for the victory of the Peoples’ Democratic Party(PDP) candidate in the 2023 presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar (GCON).”

They called on the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, ” to immediately draft in real lovers of the party on the list to fill up the vacuum of those who have rejected their appointments as one man’s ego should not perpetually hold down the party in Ekiti.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 


Group hails PDP PCC list for Ekiti, says team will deliver victory for Atiku

You might also like
Latest News

Wike advises FG to set up standing welfare fund for war veterans

Latest News

Masari, Ganduje, El-rufai market Tinubu to Northern Christians

Latest News

Sanwo-Olu, Oniru assure of hitch-free census in Lagos

Latest News

Bullion van politicians after CBN, Atiku/Okowa Campaign alleges

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More