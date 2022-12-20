Group hails PDP PCC list for Ekiti, says team will deliver victory for Atiku

A group within the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, the Patriots has commended the leadership of the party for the composition of the Presidential Campaign Council Management team for the state, expressing optimism that the committee would deliver victory for Atiku Abubakar in the state.

The group was reacting to the rejection of the campaign list by the appointed chairman, Bisi Kolawole and some national assembly candidates loyal to former governor Ayodele Fayose.

Spokesperson of the group, Richard Akinpelu in a statement made available to newsmen in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday called on all stakeholders, ” as well as teeming Ekiti masses to give the committee maximum cooperation to enable effective electioneering campaigns that will guarantee the victory of Atiku and all PDP candidates in the 2023 elections.”

The group said, “We are not unaware of the machinations of those who want to continue to make the PDP in Ekiti their pot of soup and cash cow; where they hold the party to ransom for political bargaining with the opposition to destabilize the formation of the Presidential Campaign Committee.

“No doubt we have wronged one another and sane minds would think we had taken enough pound of flesh from one another by wasting our chance of returning to power in the last governorship election.

“A situation whereby members who had earlier congratulated one another for making the Ekiti PCC list began to write resignation letters after being instructed to do so by one of the party’s supposed leaders is condemnable.

“This can not be the time for ego tripping, it is indeed a time for all lovers of the long-suffering Ekiti masses to forgive one another, unite and work for the victory of the Peoples’ Democratic Party(PDP) candidate in the 2023 presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar (GCON).”

They called on the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, ” to immediately draft in real lovers of the party on the list to fill up the vacuum of those who have rejected their appointments as one man’s ego should not perpetually hold down the party in Ekiti.”

Group hails PDP PCC list for Ekiti, says team will deliver victory for Atiku