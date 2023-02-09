Kola Oyelere – Kano

A Coalition of Civil Society Group in Kano, has commended patriotic people of the country, for their collective and concerted efforts against some Nigerians, who were imposing current currency swapping and fuel scarcity aimed at truncating democracy.

The group however disclosed their appreciation and efforts of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Governor’ s forum and the leadership of the National Assembly for not only disassociating themselves from the unpopular Naira Redesign policy but ensuring the halting of the programmes through the Supreme Court judgement.

Speaking on Thursday during a stakeholders meeting held in Kano. the group convener Alhaji Ibrahim Suleiman, said that ” We understood the pains and suffering’s of the innocent Nigerians caused by the persistent fuel scarcity in the country, couples with the abrupt Naira Redesign programmes

He then charged Nigerians to continue in their efforts by shaming those enemies of progress and stand solidly behind the presidential candidature of Senator Bola Ahmad Tinubu”.

According to him, ” the group alleged that the sinister motives was conceived and just forced it on the innocent Nigerians by opposition Parties at the Corridor of the Presidential Villa Abuja, with an ulterior motive to deny Tinubu’s candidature.He also alleged that those opposition parties in the Presidency are working in tandem with the People Democratic Party (PDP )presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar who despite the suffering’s of the citizens is openly supporting the anti people’s policy.