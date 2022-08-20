Group gives reasons for supporting Tinubu’s presidential ambition

A group, Bola Ahmed Tinubu Solidarity Vanguard (BATS-Vanguard), said its support for the Presidential Candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is predicated on strong belief that the former Lagos State governor is someone that can deliver performance based results and not just promises, if elected into office, come 2023.

Lagos State Chairman of the group, Otunba (Dr.) Shakirudeen Dengel Anifowose, said this while speaking with newsmen, ahead of the formal launch of the support group, headed by Dr. Dare Owotomobi (FCPA), who is the founder and Global Chairman.

Dengel explained that the support for Asiwaju Tinubu, the APC flag bearer was hinged on the trust for the former Lagos State governor’s political philosophy that prioritises development of human capital and economy.

“We want someone that can deliver results, performance based results, not just promises, that’s why we chose to work for Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” the party chieftain said.

Otunba Dengel stated that the group is independent and that not under the sponsorship of any personality, even as highlighted that the group would make use of the social media platforms like Instagram, twitter, Facebook LinkedIn to mobilize people to vote for the Tinubu/Shetima ticket in the 2023 General Elections.

“We are bringing into fore a knowledge driven campaign based on huge contributions of Asiwaju Tinubu to the Nigerian democracy coupled with his untiring efforts as a nation and people builder over the years,” he said.

Also speaking, Chairman, Publicity Committee of the group, Comrade Daniel Olusegun Abiodun, described Asiwaju Tinubu as a detribalized Nigerian who had his footprints all over the country, urging Nigerians to support him as, according to him, he has what it takes to move the nation to its promise land.

“You cannot become a leader except God ordained you, Asiwaju Tinubu has footprints all over Nigeria. He has helped and lifted many people. He doesn’t discriminate on the basis of religion. I urge Nigerians to support him as he has what it takes to move the nation to its promise land,” he said.