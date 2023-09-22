Women group, Umuokpu Ukpo N’akwu Na-eziokwu in Ukpo Community in Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State, has empowered some less privileged indigent women in the community.

The group also offers scholarships to 10 primary school students in the area.

The items given to the women include; 50 bags of 10kg rice and 200 tubers of yam to assist them partake in the new yam festival slated for this weekend.

Speaking during the group launch at Oyi-Ukpo Market Square, on Thursday, the President, Mrs. Ifeoma Nweze said the group desired to see the community remain in the global light for the positive.

She said some of the beneficiaries of the scholarship were drawn from Central School, Ukpo, Obioma Primary School, and Unity Primary School respectively.

She said, “We aim to come together and contribute to the development of our community. The focus is on human capacity development and improving the standard of living of the less privileged.

“We intend to train some children from primary school through tertiary level. Secondly, we want to set up businesses for the youths after they acquire skills, knowledge, and education.

“We want to provide palliatives in the form of food, easy and free access to health care services and drugs especially to the aged. We also want to ensure that God’s plan comes to bear on our land through prayers.

“Our long-term goal is to raise financially independent families that will ensure sustainable development of Ukpo and her people.”

Earlier, Chairman of the occasion, Pastor Obi Owuakpa lauded the group for its vision and values, promising to support them morally, financially, and otherwise.

He however advised the group to be careful with those they recruit as members, stressing that not every woman was qualified to join them.





“Your name is good, but you must live by it. If there’s anything that Ukpo needs, it’s sincerity. But you must be careful with those you recruit If you want your association to stand the test of time.

“I’m proud to identify with you. I’m also into what you’re doing because I hate to see the indigent, especially the widows passing through difficult times. I promise to make myself available anytime you need me,” he said.

