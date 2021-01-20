Group empowers victims of human trafficking

A non-governmental organisation, Entrepreneurial Empowerment Initiative Africa (EEI Africa), recently organised a boot camp for victims of human trafficking.

The programme which was tagged “The Golden Girls Boot camp” was created to aid young ladies, who have been victims of human trafficking and modern-day slavery.

The girls, whose return was sponsored by the Oyo State government and was facilitated by Rebirth Hub Africa, are all Nigerian citizens’ returnees from Lebanon, Oman and other countries around the globe.

According to the founder of EEI Africa, Dr Bosade Ogunlana,”the purpose of the Golden Girls Bootcamp was to let the young ladies know that they are loved and they have value. It is also to inspire and empower them to take control of their lives through entrepreneurship.

“Volunteer medical professionals were on ground to perform relevant tests and offer pro-bono consultancy and medication over the two-day period.

“In addition there were various intensive sessions on mindset re-engineering to let these ladies know that they can make good lives right here in Nigeria and don’t need to live under the mercies of just anybody.

“The participants were also taken through a number of courses taught by seasoned entrepreneurs and health professionals like Dr. Bosade Ogunlana and Mrs Olusetan.

“The Golden Girls programme participants were also taught craft courses such as boxes and bags makings.

The programme ended with the secondment of the participants, based on their area of interests, to various existing businesses around the country where they will receive training in their chosen path of business, although the secondment process is still ongoing.

The EEI also organised an Agro Youth Empowerment which was targeted at providing a platform for youths interested in agriculture to fulfill their passion.

The programme was administered by successful and experienced agriculturists with great depths of practical experience. such as Mr Azeez Oluwole of Farm Konnect; Mrs Modupe Oyetosho of Smart Farm and Mr. Bamgbose of BOS AGRICULTURE CENTRE.

The coaching team also included renowned business and technology consultants like Edward Esene of Plus Innovation Hub and Precious Oladeji of Remote Pro.

Over the two-day period, the eager particpants were taken through courses on mindset re-engineering, digital marketing, agri-business triangle of success, value-chains and the role of technology in modern agriculture, amongst others.

The Agro Youth Programme ended with the secondment of the participants, based on their chosen sectors, to various thriving agricultural enterprises and institutions around the country where they would garner invaluable on-the-job experience and acquire the requisite knowledge and skill sets to develop successful enterprises of their own in the near future.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

As Nigeria Enters The New Year, More People Die Of COVID-19

Last week, Nigeria recorded 55 new COVID-19 deaths which is the highest in over four months, Tribune Online analysis reveals. According to data sourced from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the last time Nigeria recorded more deaths than last week was the 59 deaths reported in the 32nd week of the pandemic (August 2 – August 8)…

[ICYMI] Minutes After Electoral College Elected Joe Biden, US Attorney General Resigns (Resignation Letter Inside)

A close ally of President Donald Trump and the United States Attorney General, William Barr, has resigned his appointment after holding a meeting with the president…

COVID-19 Vaccine To Arrive Nigeria End Of January — PTF

NATIONAL coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, has said the nation is expected to receive its first batch of the COVID-19 vaccines by the end of this month. Aliyu made the disclosure as a guest on ARISE News, on Sunday. Upon receipt of the vaccines, Aliyu said vaccination of the public, especially those that are vulnerable, the elderly…

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…

International Criminal Court Begins Probe Into Shooting Of #EndSARS Protesters In Nigeria

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has disclosed that it’s conducting a preliminary investigation into the recent #EndSARS protests in Nigeria, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) reported on Wednesday…