Group empowers indigent residents with items worth N50m in Ogbomoso

A socio-cultural organisation, Ogbomoso First Community Initiative (O’ First Group), has distributed items worth 50 million naira under its empowerment scheme to over 100 indigent people, including widows and artisans in Ogbomoso, with a strong warning that the beneficiaries must not sell the items as practised by many.

The items distributed included motorcycles, saloon kits (clippers and generators), grinding machines, industrial sewing machines, hair dryers, among others.

The president of the organisation, Olusegun Adekunle, explained that the intention of the group was to assist widows, youths and artisans with the equipment to help them in their various vocations and businesses.

Adekunle said, “For our society, we have a comprehensive approach to welfare, security and socio-economic development. Two weeks ago, we inaugurated a rehabilitation centre for those who are addicted to drugs. The home is central to this. We have lot of widows who are helpless and vulnerable. We have to systematically uplift them so that we can lower the temperature of insecurity and poverty as well as help governments to enhance safety net system.

“We can’t leave everything to government. The community must play its part. Today, we have given motorcycles to the police command in Ogbomoso South Local Government Area and Area Command to enhance their activities in securing our communities. We have given 20 industrial sewing machines to tailors; 45 grinding machines to those who have expressed desire and who are genuinely indigent; saloon kits which comprise clippers and small-sized generators; hair dryers, among others.”

Adekunle, who warned the beneficiaries not to sell the items, stressed, “It is not business as usual. The beneficiaries have signed an undertaking that we should prosecute them if they mismanage or sell the items and we have a monitoring team. We have their phone numbers, shop and residential addresses.

The immediate past president of the group, Chief Bayo Babatunde, added that the initiative was to impact the beneficiaries through job creation and human capital development.

At the distribution event, the Aresaapa of Iresaapa in Surulere Local Government Area, Oba Moses Olayiwola, lauded the organisation for the initiative and, however, admonished the beneficiaries to make the golden use of the items to better their lots.

Similarly, the chairman of the Oyo State Pilgrims Welfare Board (Christian Wing) and Bishop of the Ogbomoso Diocese of Methodist Church Nigeria, Ademola Moradeyo, charged the beneficiaries to be profitable, saying “if you are given an item, we expect that after some time, you must have utilised the gesture and buy another from your profits.”