Group donates website to TSG for co-ordination, registration of supporters

As the 2027 election draws near, the BAT Ideological Group, a coordinating supporters base of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has donated a website to the Tinubu Support Group (TSG) to facilitate easy registration and coordination of all members and support groups.

This move is aimed at bringing all efforts under an umbrella that will reduce logistical costs associated traveling to Abuja for meetings and registration.

It also will help in selling policies and political strategies of the President and ensure that coordinated actions and strategies eliminate working at cross purposes.

According to Comrade Bamidele Atoyebi, the convener of the BAT Ideological Group, who exclusively spoke with our correspondent, “the website will provide a digital platform for supporters to register and access information about meetings, rallies, and planning strategies.”

Comrade Atoyebi told Unfiltered media that the website is necessary to address issues of supporters who cannot afford to travel to Abuja for regular meetings or registration thereby keeping them up to date.

He noted that President Tinubu has a lot of supporters all over the country and the majority of them may not have the time or means to travel regularly, like coming for meetings, or registering their association as directed by the President himself, that every support group should be registered under the umbrella of TSG, which will help in streamlining support groups working for the success and his re-election.

Comrade BamIdele pointed out that the President as father of many has mentored many people directly or indirectly through his political strategy and leadership quality and urged every member to embrace the opportunity for the coordination so as to have access and reduce the logistic cost of coming to Abuja.

He also said that, “with the innovation, every meeting of the support group will be published on the website, which will ensure quick and easy access to information like meeting, time for meeting, rally, planning and strategy, and it will be via Zoom meeting where all the support group leaders will not need to fly down or drive down to Abuja.

“The website, which is now live, allows individuals to register by selecting their organization from a dropdown list. If the organization is not listed, the individual cannot register, ensuring that only authorized groups can participate.

“Leaders of support groups can also register their groups and add members to their teams.”

Asked of the process, the convener responded, “The registration process is straightforward, with individuals required to provide their name, state, local government, phone number, email address, and voter’s card ID.

” Leaders, on the other hand, must provide their organization’s name, headquarters, and other relevant details.

“The website also features a dashboard for leaders to manage their teams, add members, and assign designations. The super admin will verify all registrations before allowing leaders to log in and access the platform.”

Comrade Atoyebi emphasized that the website is an innovation that will improve communication and coordination among support groups and encouraged all members to adopt this technology to reduce logistical costs and increase accessibility.

With this website, the TSG aims to create a unified platform for all support groups to work together towards the success and re-election of President Tinubu.

The BAT Ideological Group’s donation is a significant step towards achieving this goal, and it is expected to have a positive impact on the upcoming election.