Group donates school bags, books, others to school in Anambra community

A community-based development group, Umudora Anam Global Forum, has donated educational materials to Primary school pupils of Ezi-Anam Central School Umudora, Okpalaukwu Anam, in Anambra West Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Tribune Online gathered that the beneficiary school and its pupils were among the schools affected by this year’s flood disaster.

The donated items include; School bags, bands and instruments, books, footballs, sport wears, a pitch net and a school signpost.

Presenting the items to the School Headmistress, Mrs Okafor Philomena Chinelo, at the school premises, on Tuesday, the Vice Chairman of the group, Comrade Chinedu Okafor, said the donation was to assist the community and the state government in ameliorating the suffering of the school children and their parent who were among the people, badly affected by the ravaging flood in the area.

He explained that the forum was passionate about helping the poor and the needy in society.

According to Okafor, “The gesture was in line with the passion of Umudora Global Forum, and its commitment to charity and humanitarian services to the poor and vulnerable in the society.

While commending the State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, on his several efforts in ensuring that the victims found a place to lay their heads and also feed during the trying times, Okafor, use the event to call on the governor to assist the school, noting that the Primary school with over 2,000 pupils has only five employed government teachers without students chairs, tables, healthcare facilities and teachers staff room.

He appealed to well-to-do individuals, NGOs and other concerned bodies in society to come to the school’s aid.

At the event, the former State Director of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Dr Mike Ozoemena, who also expressed his sympathy for the pupils, donated fifty re-orientation handbooks for primary 5/6 students and their teachers to help them in character building and re-moulding.

In her appreciation, on behalf of the school management, the headmistress expressed gratitude to the leadership of Umudora Global Forum for donating educational items to the pupils and supporting education in the council area.

The donation tag; “Back to School Project 2022, was witnessed by the H.O.S Administration, Anambra West Council Area, Nwafor Emmanuel, the President General of Ezi-Anam, Chief Charles Okafor, community leaders, youths, parents and other well-wishers.

