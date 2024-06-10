A group has donated Mathematics and ICT Centre worth N30 million naira to Victory College in Ilafin Community in honour of the renowned educationist, late Pa Joseph Owoeye who passed away recently.

The son of the deceased, Mr.Peter Owoeye disclosed this while speaking at the official handing over of Chief Joseph Olarenwaju Owoeye Mathematics and ICT Centre to the Principal of the Victory College shortly after the interment of their late father over the weekend

He said that apart from the Mathematics and ICT centre, an educational foundation would be established to continue the vision of Pa Owoeye on education.

He added that the Foundation would be partnering with Federal and Kogi State Ministries of Education which would start as a Mathematics annual quiz competition to continue t encouraging the younger ones to learn mathematics beyond the secondary school level.

One of the brains behind the establishment of Mathematics and ICT to immortalise Pa Joseph Owoeye’s name at the Victory College, Ilafin, Dr Giotane Tambawa explained that the Children and their associates had put this project together to honour the deceased who has lived all his life for serving humanity, stressing that Papa had touched many lives and his visions must not allow dying in vain.

Tambawa disclosed that though he was from Plateau State, but has learnt a lot from the good legacies laid by the renowned educationist, adding that in partnership with the Children, the group felt that Pa Owoeye must be immortalised for his contributions.

Also speaking, the traditional ruler and Agbana of Isanlu, His Royal Highness, Oba Babatunde Etonbi pointed out that the late Pa Owoeye who be greatly missed by the people of the entire Isanlu land and Ilafin community in particular for his selfless service.

The Royal father assured the group that the preparation was in top gear to hire more security personnel to ensure the safety of the edifice, computers and other facilities for the benefit of the students of the college and the entire Ilafim community.

In a similar vein, the Rector of the Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, Professor Salisu Usman has earlier disclosed that the management of the Polytechnic was already immortalised Baba Owoeye who had lived simple and committed life to service of humanity and development education.

Professor Usman who was speaking during the Service of Songs in honour of the departed soul, Pa Joseph Owoeye at First ECWA Church ( Evangelical Church of Winning All) in Lokoja, pointed out Baba Owoeye was one of the greatest funding fathers of the Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja

The Rector eulogised the deceased: ‘s immense contributions to the growth and development of the Institution during the formative years, noting that when he came on board as the Rector of the Polytechnic he heard a lot of the good legacies left on the indelible sand of time by the deceased.

He lamented that Pa Joseph Owoweye died at the time when the Polytechnic management would have been tapping from.his wealth of experience and wisdom.

Professor Usman, however, commiserated with the children and family of the deceased, praying that God give the family and the children the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Meanwhile, very important dignitaries from all works of life attended the final burial of Pa Joseph O.Owoeye at Ilafin -Isanlu in Yagba East Local government area of Kogi State.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE