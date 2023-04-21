AS part of efforts to educate and build the capacity of children, an Islamic charitable organisation, MyFundAction Nigeria has distributed 100 copies of the Qur’an to two Islamic schools in Minna, the Niger State capital.

The organisation, while rolling out its Qur’an endowment drive, ‘Ramadan Qur’an Waqaf Programme for Africa’, in collaboration with Madarasatu Abi Musa Al’ash’ari, Minna, disclosed that the objective was to deliver Qur’an to those in need but, for various reasons, are unable to access the Qur’an, particularly in Middle-East and African countries.

MyFundAction has donated 550 copies of the Qur’an to Nigerians from 2021 to date.

At one of the benefitting schools, Madarasatu Zaid Bin Thabit, the Country Director of MyFundAction Nigeria, Sheikh Dauda Mohammed Thabit, said the main reason was to ensure that every student who wishes to read the Qur’an has their own copy.

Sheikh Thabit noted that Nigeria will be included among countries that will benefit from the forthcoming projects of the organisation such as drilling of boreholes, construction of mosques and community schools, distribution of relief items to needy families, capacity building programmes for youths, among other charitable projects, pending the availability of funds.

He said: “From the distribution of Qur’an projects, MFAA targets to build mosques and madrasah which will provide suitable and proper places for learning the Qur’an and conducting other Islamic activities.

“We urge community leaders and parents to come together and invest in the broad moral ethos and religious excellence in their children.”

“The kids we are raising today and some of the youngsters roaming around, no matter how adorable and cute they are, won’t remain kids forever, they will grow to become adults and leaders who will build the nation of tomorrow.”

He stated that as much as parents try to invest in western education by sending their kids to school with the aim of getting good jobs and living high-class life in the future, it is important to invest the same amount of resources and attention in promoting religious education and God-fearing culture in the young generation.

He said: “The Holy Qur’an is the constitution of life for a true Muslim. It illuminates one’s life and clearly states the fundamental principles people must live by in order to succeed in this life and hereafter.

“When children learn the Qur’an and understand it, they will be able to differentiate between what is right and what is wrong. Teaching the children about Islam is a collective responsibility for parents, neighbours and the community at large.





“These parents are lacking funds to support their children’s Qur’anic education by buying them copies of the Holy Qur’an and other things needed. That is why MyfundAction made it a goal to distribute 100 copies of the Holy Qur’an to Madarasatu Zaid Bin Thabit and Markazul Hudal Islam, Minna.”

