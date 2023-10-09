The support group gave this position in a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos, saying it would not be a partaker as, according to it, its committee of national coordinators frowns upon any group that has decided to carry on with the protest.

TP, while giving its position, posited that the task of nation-building is an ongoing process which requires diligence and steady hands, pointing out that putting undue pressure by way of public protests and rallies by the opposition and determination to cause chaos in the land wasn’t the best way forward.

“Our attention has been drawn to this supposed rally in order to protest appointments and decisions of our President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in continuation of the ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda. The committee of national coordinators have decided that Team Prosper will not be part of this misadventure.

“The task of nation building is an ongoing process which requires diligence and steady hands.

A support group, that worked for the actualisation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory in the 2023 presidential election, under the aegis of Team Prosper (TP), on Monday distanced itself from a rally that would be held to kick against the appointments and dWe note the cacophonous sounds of discord being served by the opposition and determination to cause chaos in the land. Putting undue pressure by a way of public protests and rallies isn’t the best way forward,” the group said.

It, however, assured of continued dialogue with the president and his team, saying that leaders of the team fathers were in constant access to the top members of the Tinubu-led administration and were working to ensure inclusion of members at the appropriate time.

“We will continue to dialogue with the president and his team. Our fathers of this Team have constant access to the top members of this administration and are working to ensure our inclusion at the appropriate time. Thanks for your understanding, patience and support,” the group said.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE