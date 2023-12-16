A group, Guidance of Democracy and Development Initiative (GoDDI) has called for the suspension of the National Chairman of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Engr Yabagi Yusuf Sani over alleged forgery and perjury.

The group, while addressing the press through its Convener, Comrade Dance Momoh Prince, alleged that Sani forged a death certificate for Hon. Musa Muhammad Ali, House of Representatives candidate of ADP for Nasarawa Federal Constituency, Kano State and proceeded to swear an affidavit and wrote a letter to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) requesting his replacement.

Meanwhile, Engr Sani dismissed the allegation as he said after a police investigation into the issue, it was discovered that his signature was forged.

Comrade Prince in his submission, said that political parties have a primary duty of selecting candidates for elections with the supervision of electoral umpires such as the INEC as obtained in Nigeria.

He further stated that the quality of leadership in a Political Party cannot be compromised as it will have far-reaching consequences on the entire political culture in the country.

“In a letter dated 1st November 2023, using the ADP letterhead, signed by Engr. Yabagi Yusuf Sani and Victor Fingesi, National Chairman and Secretary respectively and addressed to the Chairman, INEC, the National Chairman of ADP maliciously brought notice of death against a living person, knowing fully well that the said candidate was not dead and asked INEC to replace him after he duly contested and won the party primaries.

“Backed up with an affidavit and a sham of a death certificate with No.922227, issued on the 28th of October 2022 at Mai Kuluo registration Centre, Nassarawa LGA, Kano State purporting that Hon. Musa Muhammad Ali died at home in his home State of Kano.

“This act of criminal desperation, wickedness, perjury and forgery is a crime that contravenes both religious, secular and moral laws and anybody who perpetrates a crime of this magnitude is not fit to be in the company of the civilised world talk more of holding public office.

“We therefore call on the rogue Party Chairman to immediately resign, failure of which ADP Party hierarchy should immediately commence the process of his impeachment, arrest, and prosecution.

“As a civil society organisation, our job will not stop until he is disgracefully sacked as the National Chairman of ADP and prosecuted for his criminal attempt to destroy party democracy and the national political process. It is time to sanitise the party and restore the mandate of Hon. Musa Muhammad Ali”, Comrade Prince said.

The group also called on Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) to dissociate itself from ADP pending when the Party Chairman will be replaced.

“The credibility and integrity of IPAC will seriously be compromised if they continue to recognise Engr. Yabagi Yusuf Sani as the Chairman of ADP.

“No member of ADP must be allowed to hold any office or attend IPAC meetings until this mole is removed from the party.

“This we shall continue to fight until the right thing is done, including dragging IPAC, ADP, and INEC to court. This is a pledge, and we must carry it out in line with our mandate and the constitutional rights granted us as citizens of Nigeria”, the group noted.

While responding, Engr Sani said he was aware of a malicious attempt to malign his reputation by alleging that he forged the letter conveying the request for INEC for a change of name in November.

“But I am not surprised because by providence, we discovered during that time an existence carved signature. My signature was illegally captured and when I came back after the discovery because I was not in town”, he said.

Sani said he reported the matter to the police because he got wind of what was happening that some names were sent to INEC without his knowledge.

“I was wondering how could this be. It was when I carried out that investigation and went to the police that the police conducted a very serious investigation that the man confessed that he did it. It was not only the signature, the man also had the seal of the party and the signature of the secretary of the party carved.

“Interchangeably he could use the signature or stamp. So, when we discovered, I said the police must carry out an investigation. They detain him for a few days and release him on bail. The case is still active. The case file is at the FCT command”, he noted.

