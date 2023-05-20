The North Central Citizens Council (NCCC)has called for full investigation into the allegations levelled against the Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa.

The group noted that the flamboyant lifestyle of Abdulrasheed Bawa have always raised suspicion as to the income of the embattled Chairman.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, the Coordinator of NCCC Comrade Mohammed Eneji noted that the main purpose of the establishment of the EFCC as a law enforcement agency that investigates financial crimes, has been eroded under the present leadership.

“Several credible media houses within and outside the country have reported stories about an alleged embezzlement of public funds by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission boss.

“One of the allegations is that the Chairman recently expended a large amount money to the tune of $300,000 for hotels and other activities, which is far and beyond his income as civil servant, during a visit to Mecca with his family on a lesser Hajj.

“Equally, the incident of Abel Isah, an EFCC cadet in Sokoto who was allegedly beaten to death by superior officers for refusing to sign off on incomplete exhibits is still fresh in the minds of Nigerians, Several calls were for the Commission to initiate a thorough investigation into his death, but up to this point, there has been no clear indication by the powers-that -be at the Commission that a probe has begun.

“It stands to reason that there are ulterior motives why the Commission is reluctant to commence an investigation in this most heinous crime. What is the Commission hiding?”, The group said.

The group however, called for the immediate suspension of Bawa and also demanded that the federal government begin a thorough investigation into several allegations against him.

“It is for these reasons that we are calling on the relevant authorities to initiate a proper investigation into Bawa’s spending spree in Saudi Arabia and also his involvement in concealing and/or obstructing the investigation into the death of Abel Isah.

“We are also calling on the Senate Presidency to halt any plans for the confirmation of Bawa as a substantive EFCC Chairman until the conclusion of the investigation, as doing so will send the wrong signal to Nigerians”, the group added.