Group defends Rhodes-Vivour, slams Lagos APC spokesman

A socio-political group, Concerned Lagosians, has affirmed the political consistency of an African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour (GRV), and defended his movement across opposition platforms.

This was contained in a statement signed by its secretary, Segun Adeyemi, in response to recent criticism of Rhodes-Vivour by the Lagos State Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Seye Oladejo.

The group noted that the ADC chieftain had never joined the APC, a move it claimed underscored his ideological stance against the ruling party’s policies.

“GRV has shown remarkable consistency by remaining in opposition to the APC’s anti-people governance. Unlike many who cross over to the ruling party when convenient, he has stayed true to his convictions,” the group argued.

It called on the Lagos State APC spokesman, Oladejo, to return to his home state of Oyo and focus on representing his people rather than, in its words, “interfering in the political affairs of indigenous Lagosians.”

The group described Oladejo’s remarks as “misplaced, hypocritical and politically inconsistent,” questioning the appropriateness of Oladejo’s continued involvement in Lagos politics, especially after his recent installation as Mogaji (family head) in Ibadan, Oyo State.

“Mr Oladejo is better positioned to serve the people of his Ibadan lineage rather than impose himself on the affairs of Lagosians.

“He is doing a disservice to both his people and Lagosians by abandoning his natural constituency while meddling in matters that do not concern him,” the group said.

Addressing the issue of indigeneship, the group emphasised that Lagosians are increasingly insisting on indigenous representation in governance.

It cited Oladejo’s past roles as chairman of Mushin Local Government, member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Commissioner and now APC spokesperson, questioning the fairness of a non-indigene occupying such strategic positions.

“You were appointed and elected into sensitive offices in Lagos State, a privilege Lagosians have never enjoyed in your own home state. In a truly just system, such accumulation of benefits at the expense of indigenes would not stand,” the statement said.

It also accused the APC and its leadership in Lagos of fostering a political culture rooted in godfatherism, nepotism and exclusion of indigenes from key leadership roles.

“This is not just rhetoric. ‘Lagos for Lagosians’ is not a slogan, it is a demand for political justice. We will not sit by and allow our aspirations for indigenous representation to be undermined by political jobbers,” the group stated.

It reiterated its support for Rhodes-Vivour and other opposition voices working towards what they described as “liberating Lagos from a long-standing oligarchy.”

