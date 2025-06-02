Group decries cyberbullying of LASU don

A Yoruba socio-cultural group, Igbimo Omo Yoruba, has expressed strong condemnation of an alleged attack and cyberbullying of a senior lecturer and Head of Department of Tourism and Hospitality at the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, Dr. Adeyinka Olarunmoye, following her Facebook comment expressing a preference for her children to marry within the Yoruba ethnic group.

The group said the cyberbullying of the scholar for sharing her personal view on her children’s future relationships is tantamount to ethnic intolerance and infringement on her freedom of expression.

Addressing newsmen at the weekend in Lagos, the convener of the group, Adedamola Adetayo, revealed the genesis of the controversy.

According to him, the controversy began on Wednesday, May 21, when Olarinmoye commented on a post by the Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, declaring his affinity with the Igbo.

Olarinmoye, he said, simply reacted to Davido’s post, which went viral, saying, “I would ensure my kids marry Yoruba.”

He explained that what followed Olarinmoye’s comment were criticisms from several social media users, who are from a section of the country, rebuking her for holding such a view.

He asked what offence Olarinmoye committed for publicly expressing her wish for her children, just as many other parents globally would wish their children to marry within their tribes.

The group noted that it was surprising again that Olarinmoye’s comment was later twisted and rephrased to read, “An Ibo man marrying my daughters cannot happen at all,” with her photograph displayed alongside.

“To us, twisting her statement is mischievous, and we condemn it entirely,” Adetayo said, adding that the group would not have bothered about the matter if not for the twist, bringing the Yoruba race into the picture.

He said the concern of the group is to put the record straight and also warn those behind the controversy to desist from disrespecting other people’s views.

He said what matters most and should be the concern of every Nigerian is to live in mutual respect and peaceful cohabitation with other people from diverse ethnic groups.

He warned that the continued denigration of one tribe by the people from another tribe could easily lead to ethnic tensions that would undermine national cohesion.

The group, however, called for legislation that respects and protects indigenous rights across ethnic groups in the country.

It also called on various state governments, especially in Yoruba-speaking states, to take more active steps in defending the cultural dignity and rights of the people of the race.

