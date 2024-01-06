Conscience of Progressive Change (CPC) has criticised Ondo State Governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa, for refusing to join the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s family in receiving his remains at the Airport on Friday.

The group, which condemned Aiyedatiwa’s absence, described it as cruel and inhumane, stating that there was nothing too much to honour the late governor by Aiyedatiwa, who is the direct beneficiary of Akeredolu in life and death.

The Coordinator of CPC, Remi Ogunmola, expressed the group’s disapproval in separate press statements issued in Akure, the state capital.

Ogunmola stated: “It is sheer wickedness to refuse to receive the body of your former principal, a man who died while in active service to the state, and whose tenure you are completing.”

“Since the demise of Governor Akeredolu, we have continued to hear and verify various stories that initially started as rumours. Governor Aiyedatiwa’s refusal to receive the late Akeredolu’s body has substantiated many of these insinuations and rumours.

“What could Hon. Aiyedatiwa be doing that is so important? Was it too much to lead all members of the state executive council in receiving the body of the late governor?

“If other state governors in the Southwest could send eminent representatives, was it too much to ask Aiyedatiwa, the direct beneficiary of Akeredolu’s death, to be present?” The group queried.

Also, the Ondo Elites Assembly, through its General Secretary, Chief Yemi Oladiran, faulted Governor Aiyedatiwa’s actions. The group believes that since the demise of the late Akeredolu, Aiyedatiwa’s actions clearly indicate that he was only shedding crocodile tears.

“The group found it even more shocking that Aiyedatiwa exclaimed “A ku orire” (Congratulations to us) during his inauguration, which occurred the day the late Governor passed away.

“With this development, we don’t need to be told that Aiyedatiwa didn’t hold his late boss in high regard. Even in death, Aiyedatiwa has continued to display a lack of respect and love for the deceased. It’s a sad and unfortunate situation.”

“We are deeply concerned by the way Governor Aiyedatiwa has been handling the death of his late principal. His behavior has been apathetic and unsympathetic. It is evident that this is not the appropriate way to treat someone’s benefactor.

“It’s highly disheartening to see Akeredolu’s body moved from the airport without any insignia or sign of the state government. Akeredolu did his best for the state and the Southwest at large. He deserved better.”

