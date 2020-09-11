Group counsels CAN on CAMA, appeals to Ogun gov

THE Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria (MMWG) has advised the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Christian clerics against making inflammatory comments on the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 which President Muhammad Buhari has assented to.

In a statement by its national coordinator, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, the MMWG noted that CAMA was not a new law, having been in operation since about 30 years ago.

It said the amendment made to the provisions of the law was only meant to reflect the world’s best practices.

MMWG urged CAN to desist from “politicising” issues that appear unfavourable to it and instead use the official channels available to it to seek redress on any misgivings it might have about any government policies.

On the amendment contained in CAMA 2020, MMWG argued that the law affects Muslims and Christians as well as adherents of other faiths who registered under the Companies and Allied Matters Act.

“It is, therefore, wrong for CAN to describe CAMA 2020 as being against God. Rather, the act is for God as the nation has a responsibility to protect the interests of its citizens, regardless of whoever is involved,” the group stated.

Meanwhile, the MMWG has implored Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State not to discountenance the call by Muslims to address the alleged lopsidedness in the memberships of boards of commissions and parastatals which were recently constituted by him.

The group, in a statement in Abeokuta by its coordinator in the state, Alhaji Kamaldeen Akintunde, said the appeal became necessary in view of the perceived marginalisation of Muslims in critical board appointments made by the governor, citing the Teaching Service Commission and the Civil Service Commission in particular.

The MMWG said the emergence of Prince Abiodun as the state’s helmsman could not have been possible without Muslims who, it said, supported his candidature and voted en masse for him in the 2019 general election.

The group implored the governor to rectify the alleged imbalance and in avoid such disproportion in subsequent appointments in order to deepen Muslims’ confidence in him as a considerate and fair-minded leader.

The MMWG said it noted the governor’s graciousness and warmth during his electioneering engagements with Muslim stakeholders and therefore urged him to be diplomatic and equitable in the conduct of the affairs of the state.

It advised Islamic bodies and groups clamouring over the matter to be civil in ventilating their grievances to the authorities.

It also admonished the government to engage Muslims in dialogue towards addressing their legitimate concerns, including hindrance to free practice of their faith as mirrored by “the unresolved” controversy over the use of hijab.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Politician, Others Offended By My Husband Should Forgive Him ― Adedibu’s Widow

Wife of the late strongman of Oyo State politics Alhaji Lamidi Ariyibi Adedibu, Alhaja Modinat Abosede Adedibu has come out to appeal to those he offended while alive to forgive him, as there is no human being that does not make mistakes. She also added that since he is now late, those who offended him too…Group counsels CAN Group counsels CAN

Kill Me Rather Than Destroy My Cannabis Farm ― Suspect Begs NDLEA In Kogi

A suspected Cannabis Sativa farmer, Clement Akor, has begged the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to take his life instead of destroying his 10-hectare cannabis plantation. Akor, a 42 years old father of six children from Enabo village in Ankpa Local Government Area of Kogi State was arrested by the Kogi State command of…Group counsels CAN Group counsels CAN

CAMA Is Against Religious Institutions In Nigeria ―CUPP

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) on Wednesday said that the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) was being targeted at religious institutions in the country. Addressing newsmen in Abuja, the spokesman of CUPP, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere said that it was also a plot by the Federal Government to have access to finance…Group counsels CAN Group counsels CAN