Group congratulates Tribune Editor, Olagunju, on conferment of NAL Fellowship

A group of journalists in Oyo State, under the aegis of The Divine Mandate Group, has congratulated renowned columnist and Saturday Tribune Editor, Dr Lasisi Olagunju, on the conferment of a prestigious Honourary Fellowship by the Nigerian Academy of Letters (NAL).

The group, which comprises journalists with like minds in Oyo State, in a statement signed by Comrade Raji Adebayo and Olamide Adeniji, described the honour as a well-deserved and a testimony to Olagunju’s intellectual brilliance.

The group further said that the conferment of the Fellowship on Olagunju is an affirmation of the significant influence of his literary works, which it said has made him a popular figure all over the world.

The statement reads: “We congratulate you on the conferment of a prestigious Honourary Fellowship by the Nigerian Academy of Letters (NAL).

“We are not surprised that you are a recipient of this laudable award, as we have, over the years, seen you as a model of responsible journalism. The NAL Fellowship is a recognition of your outstanding contributions to the development of Nigeria and beyond through your excellent delivery of literary works, and it is worth celebrating.

“We commend you for your steadfastness and commitment to ideals and the truth as demonstrated in your informed commentaries on national and international issues.

“We are extremely happy about the conferment of a prestigious Honourary Fellowship on you by the Nigerian Academy of Letters.

“We believe it is the beginning and we are looking forward to more as we pray that the Almighty God will continue to endow you with intellect and good health. Once again, Congratulations, sir.”

