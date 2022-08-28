Group condemns call for Ayu’s resignation as PDP National Chairman

Benue Advocates for Good Governance (BAGG) has condemned the call by some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members forcing Dr Iyorchia Ayu to resign as the National Chairman of the party.

According to the group, what the party needs presently is for the members to organize themselves and articulate positions as well as the blueprints of their party for the buy-in of all Nigerians.

The group made this known in a statement signedby its National Coordinator, Hon. Terngu Aze and National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Taiyol Terhemba Abraham at the weekend.

They however urged members of the party to shun internal wars or engage in ego trips.

The statement reads: “We stand by the decision of the PDP National Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, to stay on in office. It’s a decision that is borne out of courage, pragmatism and constitutionalism.

“In fact, we make bold to say those calling for his resignation are not only sponsored agents of destabilization, they are also victims of their own ignorance.

“Besides, how can you say you want peace, and you come to the table with preconditions? They say Ayu must resign for them before they can discuss. Is that how to seek peace? Is that not a declaration of war on the party?

“The condition by Dr Ayu to swap all positions of members of the National Working Committee (NWC) from the South with those from the North is a patriotic, selfless and informed one.”

Aze however advised those seeking Ayu’s withdrawal to eschew bitterness and be ready to make sacrifices in order to forge a common front to defeat the APC in the 2023 general election.

“We should all consider the bigger issue of the current challenges of our dear country occasioned by the maladministration of the APC-led Federal government to close- ranks for us to rescue and rebuild Nigeria, 2023.”

The group also used the opportunity to congratulate the Ayu-led leadership for successfully conducting a credible and transparent national convention/ presidential primary.

They also congratulate His Excellencies, Messrs. Atiku Abubakar and Ifeanyi Okowa over their emergence as the party’s presidential flag-bearer and running-mate respectively and expressed confidence in the leadership capacity of Atiku Abubakar and his ability to turn things around when he takes over Come May 29, 2023.

