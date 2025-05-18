Group commends Oloyede’s leadership at JAMB, dedication to public service

The National Council of Muslim Youth Organisations (NACOMYO) has commended the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Ishaq Oloyede, for his outstanding leadership, transparency, and dedication to public service.

In a statement issued by the National Secretary-General, Alhaji Mas’ud Akintola, NACOMYO highlighted Professor Oloyede’s humility and accountability as hallmarks of exemplary leadership.

The statement read: “The Registrar’s recent admission—following a thorough review of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results and processes—that technical glitches in parts of Lagos and the five southeastern states may have resulted in some students being unfairly graded, exemplifies this.

“Professor Oloyede’s courageous decision to acknowledge these challenges openly and to order a resit for the affected students is a rare and commendable act by a Nigerian public official.

“This action demonstrates his unwavering commitment to fairness, transparency, and public trust, setting a high standard for all public servants to emulate.

“NACOMYO strongly condemns any attempts by professional spin doctors or detractors to misrepresent the facts or undermine Professor Oloyede’s integrity.

“Such efforts to distort the truth and engage in character assassination are unproductive and unjust, especially in light of the Registrar’s reform-driven leadership.

“We pray for Allah’s continued guidance and protection over Professor Oloyede and urge all leaders and public officials to draw inspiration from his exemplary conduct.”

