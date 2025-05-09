Group commends Makinde over appointment of Balogun of Ogbomosoland

Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde has been commended on the recent appointment of Dr Saka Balogun as Balogun of Ogbomosoland.

Also, it described the appointment as a higher call to duty for Balogun.

In a statement signed by its President, Shakiru Akinola Suara, the group noted that the appointment of the Balogun of Ogbomosoland was a reflection of his status as “a credible voice of reason and a leader of thought.

“Dr. Balogun stands tall as an academic giant and historian of repute. His intellect and moral compass continue to shape thought and inspire leadership within and beyond Ogbomoso,” the statement read.

O-First Group urged Balogun to redouble his efforts toward the development of Ogbomoso and the prosperity of its population, expressing confidence in his ability to deliver meaningful impact in his new role.

The group described the nature of the appointment as hereditary with wide ramifications for the city and assured him of its unflinching support, reaffirming its commitment to collaborating with leaders toward the advancement of the city.

“We remain partners in the ongoing journey to make Ogbomoso greater for generations to come,” the statement added.

The O-First Group is known for its advocacy and developmental initiatives focused on preserving the cultural heritage and promoting the socio-economic growth of Ogbomoso and its people.

