Group commences project to end open defecation in markets, motor parks

A Group under the aegis of the Centre For Environmental Sustainability And Development Awareness (CESDA) said it has commenced a project funded by the British Council to end open defecation in motor parks and markets across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This was even as it attributed open defecation to the leading cause of death among under-five children.

The group’s Executive Director, Olusola Babalola, who made the disclosure at the weekend said it partnered with the Federal Ministry of Health, Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), as well as the Market Men and Women Commodities Sellers Association of Nigeria, to increase awareness against the trend across markets and major parks in the territory and country at large.

He disclosed the group’s plans to commence clean-up exercise and sensitization on open defecation and the effect of cholera in the identified markets and motor parks.

” Members of the public will be engaged with IEC materials while identified locations/premises will be cleaned up,” he said.

In view of this, he said market traders within the FCT already demanded a high-level meeting with the FCT minister and Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) on the need to repair the abandoned public toilets, especially at parks and markets.

“The traders believe that this will help to improve the situation and also create job opportunity for the youths who could be engaged to man the facility as token should be charged or collected from users as a fee to sustain the management of the facilities,” he added.

