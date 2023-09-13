Peace and Good Governance Advocates (PGGS) group has cautioned the member representing Pankshin/Kanam/Kanke Constituency of Plateau State, Honourable Yusuf Gagdi, on alleged unsavoury comments on the spate of killings in Plateau State.

The group reacted to the lawmaker’s assertions against Plateau Governor Caleb Mutfwang and claims of lopsided killings in his constituency.

The group urged the former aspirant for the Speaker of the House of Representatives post to collaborate with other stakeholders to foster peace, progress and prosperity in the state.

In a statement by its national coordinator, Mani Imman, the organisation called on Gagdi to put politics aside by teaming with other stakeholders to work for the state’s peace.

The group noted that the comments of the lawmaker came a day after First Lady, Remi Tinubu, visited the state, urging the people to put aside political considerations to join hands with the sate government in addressing the needs of the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs (IDP) in the state.

“We find the claims of our lawmaker, Rep Yusuf Gagdi, that the governor is isolationist because he did not visit or invite him to meet with him as provocative and unbecoming.

“It is unfortunate that at a time that genuine statesmen from across the divide are putting heads together to address the crisis on the plateau, our lawmaker, Rep Yusuf Gagdi, would go on national television to fan embers of disunity as unbecoming of his status.

“We want to address Rep Gagdi that politics is over; voters have made their choices, and he has to live with the electorate’s decision.

“Every leader on the Plateau should focus on building bridges and not on dividing us as the assertions made by Gagdi seem to portray.

“If the governor did not visit him or call on him while in Abuja, it does not warrant the claim of the governor being isolationist. Indeed, we call on the lawmaker to also, on his part, make efforts to reach out to the governor for him to have a fairer assessment of the situation on the Plateau.

“It is regrettable that just hours after the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu left the state after her peace building and philanthropic trip that Rep Gagdi went on television to try and undo her mission.”





