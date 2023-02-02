The Nigeria planks and building material association has called for total support and electoral mobilisation for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu in the forthcoming general elections in the country.

The association stated this at a press conference at its National Secretariat, Bodija, Ibadan through its president, Alhaji Lateef Adelodun.

Adelodun said the country is at its worst moment and can only be redefined and restructured by Ahmed Tinubu whom he described as a town planner, author of great minds in the country ‘s sphere which include entertainment, politics, economy, power, education among others.

“We are doing this to brighten the future of the association, because we believe if Tinubu wins, he will support all our programmes especially on afforestation across the country among other programmes of the association.”

Alhaji Adelodun called on Nigerians to individually mobilise five voters for the APC presidential candidate for reality of a desired country which stand in competition of the United States of America, United Kingdom and other peaceful and economy progressive countries around the World.

The association however, called on the federal government to slacken old naira notes deposit to ten months as to ward-off social tensions while fuel scarcity is dwelt holistically.

Adelodun called on all yet registered voters to collect their permanent voter cards as to enable them exercise their civic right before the deadline date.

