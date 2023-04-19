A leading investment holding company, the Honeywell Group, has called for the creation of a safe space free from gender discrimination and harassment in the workplace.

Olasumbo Abolaji, the General Counsel for Honeywell Group made the call while answering questions in an interview with Her Network, a global inspiration and lifestyle platform, as part of activities for the International Women’s Day special for 2023.

She pointed out that the first step in building and being a part of a safe workplace is the personal conviction to go beyond the mould and advised young women that there is a need to be “bold, a lot more fearless and take calculated risks.”

She added that, “there is no limit to what you can achieve or become, and over-analysing situations will not get the job done. So, you need to move beyond the mould that society has created for women, and take the chances and opportunities that are available to advance your development.”

Olasumbo emphasised how her role within Honeywell Group required her to ensure that the organisational culture of inclusivity and equity is upheld at all times, a responsibility she takes seriously.

“it’s my responsibility to ensure that I promote the organisation’s zero-tolerance policy against victimisation in the workplace. I continually strive to create an environment that allows women to feel safe and comfortable enough to speak out against any form of discrimination or harassment without the fear of repercussions or blowback. We are very deliberate about encouraging this as a company,” she explained.

She further highlighted her company’s commitment to ensuring that the workplace remains inclusive, stereotype-free and safe for women, adding that “at HGL, we make a deliberate effort to provide an inclusive and safe space for women. From positions of management down to the different levels of our organisation, we ensure that women are given the support required to upskill, grow, and reach their full potential. It is important for us to provide a safe environment where women have equal opportunities to thrive and is flexible enough to accommodate their unique needs.”

She also expressed her passion in changing preconceived notions about women in business or the workplace, especially those that tend to stall career advancement.

She reiterated that she is keen on the need to change the false narrative that women are capable of only attaining a limited degree of success.

“There is really no limit and women can reach whatever heights they set their minds to achieve with diligence and hard work. We have to get to the point where women are promoted into positions that have traditionally been occupied by men,” she concluded.

With nearly 20 years of post-call experience, Olasumbo Abolaji oversees drafting, reviews and negotiations of all commercial agreements at Honeywell Group. She also has oversight over the management and resolution of all disputes involving any of the portfolio companies within the Group.





She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Law from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, and a Master’s degree from Cornell Law School, New York, United States. Olasumbo is a member of the Nigerian Bar Association and the New York State Bar Association.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE