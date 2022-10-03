Group calls for urgent supply of food, medical support to flood victims in Kogi

The Chairman of Kogi NGOs Network, (KONGONET), Ambassador Idris Ozovehe Muraina, has appealed to the Kogi State Government to take urgent steps to ameliorate the effects of the devastating flood on the people.

Ambassador Muraina made the appeal on Monday when he led other members of the group to the flooded areas in Lokaja and its environs, for an on-the-spot assessment of the damage caused by the ravaging flood on humans and materials.

At Adakolo Estate and Adankolo Extension, where many houses have been deserted by owners as they have moved to a safer place,

the chairman noted that the magnitude of the flood was more than that of 2012.

Speaking with our correspondent who visited the communities in the company of members of KONGONET, the residents of the area lament that all they have laboured for several years has been washed away.

The Chairman of KONGONET, who described the flood as a monumental disaster, called for government urgent intervention.

At the Internally Displaced people’s (IDP), Camp at St. Luke Primary school, Adankolo in Lokoja, the chairman calls for immediate food supply and medical attention, particularly for the vulnerable children and women who have lost all their livelihood to the flood.

“Government need to urgently provide succour to the people, Particularly at the IDP camps across the state. From our interaction with them, what they need very urgently is food, shelter and medical attention, particularly for children and women.

In their separate speeches, Talatu Gimba, Amina Fatai, Rabiu Habibat, Tenimu Ibrahim, Sefi Isah and Hawa Ademu said their houses were subdued and washed away by the ravaging flood.

The Chief of Adankolo community, HRH. David Aibe Agbaiyi 11 said the government should provide permanent residence for the people.

According to him, once the people are relocated, their present abode should be demolished, so as to prevent them from coming back to the same community which is prone to flooding.

