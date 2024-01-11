A group, Safer Abuja Initiative has called on all stakeholders to unite against the escalating security challenges that are threatening the safety and well-being of residents in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and its environs.

The group in a statement signed by its Coordinator, Chè Oyinatumba said Abuja is currently grappling with a surge in criminal activities, including car snatchings, armed robberies, and ‘one-chance’ crimes, extending beyond the city centre into satellite towns.

He said disturbing statistics from 2023 reveal that 36 lives were lost, and 339 individuals were abducted in various communities within the territory.

“We implore all stakeholders to endorse this statement and actively contribute to the collective effort aimed at restoring security and peace to our beloved capital.

“Your endorsement signifies your commitment to standing against insecurity in Abuja”, the statement said.

The group called President Bola Tinubu to

prioritize the security concerns in Abuja and direct relevant security agencies to deploy increased personnel, advanced technologies, and intelligence-gathering mechanisms to curb criminal activities.

They also called on the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike to develop and immediately implement comprehensive security measures in collaboration with law enforcement agencies.

According to the group, this includes the establishment of community policing initiatives, increased surveillance, and the strengthening of intelligence networks to safeguard the residents of Abuja.

The Group also want the Ministers of Defence, Police Affairs, and Interior to enhance coordination and collaboration among their ministries to develop and implement comprehensive strategies aimed at strengthening the security apparatus in Abuja.

“This includes providing adequate resources, training programs, and technology to law enforcement agencies to effectively combat criminal elements”, the statement said.

The Chairmen of the six Area Councils were also urged to work closely with local communities and law enforcement agencies to establish a robust system of intelligence gathering, community engagement, and rapid response mechanisms.

The Council Chairmen were also called to allocate resources for the implementation of community-oriented policing initiatives to foster a sense of security among residents.

The group also tasked the Lawmakers representing the FCT at the National Assembly to champion legislative measures supporting and enhancing security efforts in Abuja.

The Lawmakers were also urged to advocate for increased budgetary allocations to security agencies operating in the FCT and support the passage of bills that strengthen the legal framework for combating crime.

