International Management Service Limited, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has stressed the need for mainstreaming women in the process of peace and national cohesion.

The Chief Executive Officer of the organisation, Ambassador Stephaine Nnadi, who stated this in a statement issued in Abuja, expressed grave concern over unabated conflicts in African countries, including Nigeria, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Democratic Republic of Congo, Cameroon, Mali, and Burkina Faso.

According to Nnadi, the organisation is set to hold a one-day symposium to raise awareness on the role of women in peace, mediation, and reconciliation and commemorate the United Nations International Day of Peace.

She said that the symposium with the theme: ‘Women as Burden Bearers, a time for peace’ would be held at Wells Carlton Hotel Asokoro, Abuja, on the 21st September, 2023.

“The symposium is intended to address the recent unprecedented upsurge and challenges of conflicts, wars, and civil strife spreading across the globe, especially in Africa, as well as full-blown wars in Russia and Ukraine.

“Women have always been the burden bearers of terrorism, displacement, community clashes and banditry hence the need to deliberate on ways of mainstreaming women in the process of peace and national cohesion.





“The symposium will provide a forum to commemorate the UN International Day of Peace as well as raise awareness on the role of women in peace, mediation and reconciliation in Africa,” Nnadi said.

According to her, the group expressed dismay that countries such as Ethiopia, South Sudan, Democratic Republic of Congo, Cameroon, Mali, Burkina Faso and Nigeria, have been bedeviled by recurrent tragedies as a result of incessant attacks by armed groups while women and children being the victims.

Nnadi said that the symposium would be attended by stakeholders from institutions of Government, members of the National Assembly, the Diplomatic corps, the academia, the private sector and the media.

Nnadi with one of her corporate talents Mrs. Adaora Sydney-Jack, who is also a UN Ambassador invite members of the public to come and share perspectives towards a viable, strong and united country as well as build that would add values to the nation’s well-being.(

