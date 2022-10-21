Group calls for El-Rufai’s resignation over comment on Peter Obi 

A political pressure group under the aegis of Great Nigeria 4 Obi-Datti (GN4Obidatti), has called on Mallam Nasir El-rufai, to resign as governor of Kaduna State over a comment on Mr Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

Tribune Online gathered that Mallam El-Rufai, at an interactive session organised by Arewa Joint Committee in Kaduna on Monday, claimed to have been detained for 48 hours in his hotel room, in Anambra, during an assignment of the APC to witness the bye-election for the governorship in 2013, on the orders of Mr Obi, the then governor of the state.

El-Rufai said now as a sitting governor, he has all the security power to deal with the LP candidate but he would not do so because of his northern background.

In his defence, Mr Obi described the governor’s comment as a reckless one which should not have been made in the public space.

He said it was impossible for him at the time to order agents of the State Security Service (SSS) from Abuja to arrest Mr El-Rufai.

Reacting further to the development, Barrister Tony Chukwuelue, Mike Okaka, Johnny Obika and Shehu Alhassan who jointly addressed journalists on behalf of the GN4Obidatti, in Awka, on Thursday, described governor El rufai as a “colossal failure, liar and backstabber who practices politics of bitterness, divisiveness and exclusionism in the country.

The group said that no such thing ever took place in Anambra State.





“According to them; we wonder if El Rufai knows that it is the Commissioner of Police that is responsible for the issuance of arrest and detention orders and not a Governor, or perhaps the Kaduna governor must have been usurping the security powers.

“It is on record that as a Governor, Peter Obi operated the least number of vehicles in a convoy in Nigeria. That he had always given way to convoys of private citizens and other road users to pass before he continued his trips.

“In his eight years as Governor, there was no single incidence of Gov Obi or his administration taking any action or steps that ignited tension or breakdown of law and order or crisis which is today a daily occurrence in El-rufai’s Kaduna State in the past seven and half years.

The group noted that El-rufai has unsuccessfully tried severally to smear Obi with his numerous delusional fabrications to torpedo the OBIdientship cruising to Aso Rock.

“El Rufai denied Obi supporters the use of public facilities for their one million march. He has since gone on a full verbal rampage against Peter Obi.

“It was Atiku Abubakar who brought him to the political consciousness of Nigeria. He has since betrayed and stabbed him in the back.

“A former president of Nigeria who also appointed El Rufai into his cabinet also recorded him as a serial liar and an inconsistent gadfly who returns ingratitude in place of gratitude. He also wants to betray Buhari, the man who made his occupying of the Kaduna Government House possible.

“Little wonder Bola Tinubu, who is 2023 All Progressive Congress (APC), presidential candidate insisted he stand before the world to promise not to disappear into exile.

“He was also the inventor of the disturbing Muslim-Muslim ticket as he brought no sensitivity towards the feelings of his subjects. In Kaduna today, kidnapping and killings have remained the norm rather than an exception.

“So with such deplorable records, El Rufai still has the guts to attack an Honorable decent man like Mr Peter Obi.

“In a civilised nation, El Rufai would have voluntarily tendered a letter of resignation of office as Governor of Kaduna state, having recorded an unbeatable record in Nigeria and the world for presiding over the affairs of the unsafest state where one cannot travel by road, by train or by air.

The group used the development, to call on President Muhammadu Buhari, to immediately declare a state of emergency in Kaduna State, according to them, over the persistent shedding of innocent blood and wanton killings that appear to have become the norm in the past seven and half years.