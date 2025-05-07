Group calls for adoption of 30% affirmative procurement for women entrepreneurs

In a bold move to advance gender-inclusive economic growth, a non-profit startup on a mission to build a critical mass of 1billion+ people, taking personal and collective action for a better future for Africa, DO Take Action, in collaboration with the World Bank, will be hosting its inaugural Women Conference 2025 on Tuesday, 13th May in Abuja.

Themed “Scaling Up Impact: Women’s Economic Empowerment Through Affirmative Procurement,” the conference aims to mobilise support for a 30%

affirmative procurement quota for women-owned businesses in Nigeria.

The conference, which is expected to have in attendance over 700 women entrepreneurs, procurement professionals, development

agencies and civil society leaders will spotlight policy, practice, and partnership models that can accelerate women’s participation in public and private procurement.

According to Precious Ebere Chinonso-Obi, Co-Founder of DO Take Action, women-led businesses are engines of economic growth with a market share of about 40% of businesses in Nigeria but they continue to be shut out of procurement opportunities.

“We are calling for intentional policies, starting with a 30% procurement target to level the playing field and unlock the full economic potential of women in Nigeria. This event aims to catalyze national conversations and commitments around Gender-Responsive Procurement (GRP) and create greater access to procurement opportunities for Women-Owned and Led Businesses (WOLBs) in Nigeria.

“The event is open to women business owners, government agencies, donor organizations, civil society groups and media partners. We expect a dynamic gathering of over 700 participants, including senior government officials, donor agencies, women entrepreneurs, private sector actors and the media. The day will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, fireside chats, success stories, and a showcase of women-led enterprises,” Chinonso-Obi told Tribune Online.

Building on the success of the Scaling Women Economic Empowerment through Procurement (SWEEP) initiative, the conference will serve as a platform to assess progress, share success stories and drive actionable solutions.

Tribune Online reports that key segments will include keynote speeches, high-level panel discussions, business matchmaking and exhibitions of innovative women-led enterprises.

The call for 30% affirmative procurement echoes the growing demand for institutional reforms that prioritise economic equity. Organisers emphasise that achieving this target requires strong political will, accountability mechanisms and dedicated procurement pipelines for women entrepreneurs.



