Group call on EFCC to probe former NDDC administrator

The Niger Delta Youth Council of Nigeria (NDYCN) has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to beam its searchlight on the activities of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to unearth the perceived corruption within the commission under the immediate past sole administrator, Effiong Akwa.

In a press statement made available to newsmen in Kaduna, President of NDYCN, Ufuoma Erharhine equally advocated for a forensic audit of the activities of NDDC under the supervision of its immediate past sole administrator, Effiong Akwa, adding that the poor performance under his tenure was feasible.

Erharhine said only a probe would exonerate him from the litany of allegations levelled against the former NDDC boss.

He lamented the inability of the Federal Government under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint a substantive head of the NDDC, attributing the bad leadership experienced overtime at the commission to the lack of a responsible and duly appointed administrator.

“For failure to probe Akwa, we shall march to the headquarters of the EFCC in our numbers on November 11, pressing on with our demand that Akwa is probed and prosecuted if found guilty.

“We also want to use this medium to enjoin our people in the Niger Delta to cooperate and give support to the current administrator of NDDC so he can address the infrastructure deficits in our communities.

“We recognize the effort of the minister of Niger Delta Affairs in positioning the NDDC to meet its core mandate of service delivery to our people.

“We must as well acknowledge the achievement of Godswill Akpabio, with the support of President Buhari, for completing the construction of the NDDC secretariat as a legacy.

“It is sad however to note that under the immediate past administration of Akwa, there were contract scams, outright embezzlement, poor execution of contracts, and other infractions,” he said.

The group, therefore, demanded the outright probe of Akwa, the immediate release of the results of the forensic probe conducted by the NDDC under the immediate past administration, the appointment and inauguration of governing board members, or mobilising the youth in protest to the office of the EFCC.