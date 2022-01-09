Group bemoans high rate of drug abuse among students in Jigawa

THE National Youth and Civil Society Coalition for Development (NYCSD), a non-governmental organization has bemoaned the high rate of drug abuse among students in Jigawa State.

The group also said its collaboration with the Jigawa State contributed to the increasing performance of students who sat for NECO and WAEC in the state from 21 to 62 percent.

This was disclosed by the National President of NYCSD, Comrade Aminu Aminu, who stated this while delivering a speech at a one-day public lecture on drug abuse and immorality in tertiary institutions organized by the NYCSD, NTA and NITDA in Dutse, the state capital.

The national president explained that his organization collaborated with the Jigawa Ministry of Education to give intensive training in English Language and Mathematics to 500 senior secondary school teachers, in order to improve their professional capacity.

Comrade Aminu added that “this is part of our contribution to the younger ones to obtain quality education in order to have productive future generations.”

Commenting on the drugs abuse among the students in the tertiary institutions, Aminu said the situation is alarming.

According to him “it is necessary to all stakeholders to put hands on deck and fight against the menace without further delay.”

In his part, the Director-General, Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Dr Mansur Liman, who was represented by the zonal director, Kaduna National Station, Mallam Buhari Auwalu, noted that the fight against drug abuse was a collective responsibility of institutions in the society.

He appealed to parents, religious bodies, the traditional institutions and government at all levels to work towards reversing the recent statistics on the prevalence of drug abuse released by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

In his remarks, the Director-General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Dr Kashifu Inuwa, who was represented by the Director of Cyber Security, Dr Lawan Ahmed, stressed the need for parents to be alive to their responsibilities of proper child upbringing, as drug abuse and moral decadence among youths mostly starts from home.

Meanwhile, the Director-General of the NDLEA, Brigadier-General Buba Marwa, who was also represented by the Assistant State Commander Drugs Demand Reduction, Abubakar Alhaji, urged the government at all levels to find alternative business ventures for the repentant drug peddlers to reduce crime in the society.

