Group backs Sani Musa for APC national chairman, seeks Tinubu’s support

A political pressure group within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the North Central APC Accord, has endorsed Senator Mohammed Sani Musa as its preferred candidate for the party’s national chairmanship following the resignation of Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje.

In a statement jointly signed by its President, Rev. Matthias Ikani, and Secretary General, Ambassador Moses Audu, the group described Senator Musa as “a credible and unifying option” capable of guiding the party toward stability and inclusiveness at a critical time.

“We make this call not on the basis of sentiment, but from a long-standing conviction that Senator Sani Musa represents the future of progressive leadership in our party,” the statement read. “He is calm, visionary, tested and trusted. In a time when the APC needs internal healing and national balance, Senator Musa stands out as a bridge between legacy and future.”

The group also called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other APC stakeholders to consider zoning the national chairmanship to the North Central, citing a need for fairness and historical inclusion.

“Since the party’s formation in 2013, the North Central zone has remained a reliable base, consistently delivering electoral victories. Yet, we have not produced a substantive national chairman,” the group argued. “Now that a vacancy exists, we believe it is both fair and timely for the North Central to be considered — and Senator Musa is well-positioned to lead.”

Senator Musa, who represents Niger East Senatorial District and chairs the Senate Committee on Finance, is widely regarded as an experienced lawmaker and administrator with a deep understanding of party dynamics.

The group praised his legislative track record and public image.

“He has demonstrated discipline, strategic thinking, and humility — qualities essential for party leadership. From his constituency engagements to his work in the Senate, Senator Musa has shown himself to be principled and inclusive,” the group stated.

They warned against the imposition of a candidate perceived as lacking wide grassroots support or as representing elite political interests.

“Our democracy is maturing. Leadership in the APC must reflect merit, balance, and inclusivity — not just political calculations. Senator Musa offers a steady hand and a national outlook,” they said.

Appealing directly to President Tinubu, the group urged him to support a transparent and consultative process for filling the vacant chairmanship.

“The President has a historic opportunity to further unify the party by supporting a process anchored in fairness and internal democracy,” the group noted. “His legacy will be strengthened by backing a leadership team that reflects APC’s national character.”

The group concluded by calling on stakeholders across all geopolitical zones to join efforts to “restore loyalty, inclusiveness, and strategic focus” to party leadership, emphasizing that their appeal was based on principle and equity.

“We are not asking for favors. We are asking for fairness. The APC must be guided by vision, not vested interests.”

Several youth and women groups have also expressed support for Senator Musa in recent days, describing him as “a servant leader with the right temperament for national leadership.”