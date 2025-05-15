Group backs Oloyede on handling of 2025 UTME results

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Equal Opportunity Group (JEOG) has declared its full support for the Registrar of JAMB, Professor Is-haq Oloyede, following his public address on the controversy surrounding the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by its chairman, Emeritus Professor Peter A. Okebukola, JEOG praised the Registrar for his “candour, courage, and transparency” in responding to public concerns and detailing the technical errors that affected some examination centres.

“On behalf of JEOG, I extend our heartfelt solidarity and unwavering support to the Registrar, the entire JAMB leadership, and all candidates affected by the recent developments,” Okebukola said.

“We commend the Registrar’s integrity and accountability in addressing the matter.”

JAMB had announced that over 379,000 candidates were affected by technical disruptions during the 2025 UTME.

In a press briefing on May 14, Professor Oloyede took responsibility for the glitches, issued a public apology, and announced that the affected candidates would have their exams rescheduled.

JEOG described the move as a demonstration of fairness and transparency in Nigeria’s educational assessment process.

“The decision to admit the oversight and initiate remedial action reflects the best ideals of public service and accountability,” the group stated.

The statement also noted the Board’s coordination with the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to minimize potential conflicts for candidates writing concurrent exams, and lauded JAMB’s efforts to prevent undue disadvantage to any candidate.

While acknowledging the distress faced by the affected students and their families, JEOG called on them to accept the apology and explanation in good faith.

“We stand with you during this challenging period,” the group said.

As a key player in JAMB’s quality assurance framework, JEOG emphasized that the errors were not reflective of a systemic failure but rather an isolated instance of human fallibility.

The group also reiterated its pride in JAMB’s inclusive education policies, particularly the Registrar’s efforts in promoting access to tertiary education for persons with disabilities.

“We are confident that this episode will ultimately strengthen public trust in JAMB,” Okebukola concluded.

“Let this serve as a reminder that while human systems may falter, our collective resolve to uphold justice and equity in education must never waver.”

