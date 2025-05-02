Group asks VeryDarkMan to issue public apology to Akpabio

A Civil Society Organisation under the aegis of Initiative for Concerned Citizens for Peace and Development in Nigeria on Friday issues three day ultimatum to Mr. Martin Vincent Otse also known as VeryDarkMan to immediately tender an unreserved apology to the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio over alleged slanderous comments.

The Group in a statement issued by its Chairman, Comrade Bassey Ayanga, also warned Mr. Otse to desist from dragging the integrity of President Bola Tinubu led administration into the mud.

Comrade Ayanga said that there is a three-minute viral video made by the so-called VeryDarkMan describing Akpabio’s presence in Rome as “shameful,” insisting that the Senate President lacked the moral standing to attend the Pope’s funeral when he ought to be paying a condolence visit to some of the states in the Country currently bedeviled by killings.

Comrade Ayanga warned the social media influencer, Martin Vincent Otse also known “VeryDarkMan”, to stop insulting the President of the Nigerian Senate, Godswill Akpabio.

The Coordinator of the Concerned group further advised the so-called VeryDarkMan to desist from the unwanted verbal attacks on the Senate President who is also a political leader of the Niger Delta Region.

Comrade Ayanga explained that Senator Akpabio did not send himself to Rome but was duly mandated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to lead Nigeria’s delegation to represent the Country at the funeral of the late Pope Francis.

He told the VeryDarkMan to stop taking advantage of the social media space to blackmail and rendering insults to intentionally destroy the hard earned reputation of the respected leaders for his selfish interest, while pretending to be an advocate for the masses and social crusader…

He warned VeryDarkMan to desist from attacking the President of the Senate and tender an apology or else they would float the streets of Abuja if he continues to insult or bringing down the hard earned reputation of senator Goodwill Akpabio.

