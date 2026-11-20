A support group of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Oyo United Front (OUF), has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to implement the judgment affirming Dr Kazeem Abidikugu as the candidate of the party for Ibadan North East/South East Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives.

In a statement jointly signed by its Chairman, Pastor Bayo Ajao, and Secretary, Alhaji Bolaji Mabolaje, on Wednesday, the group said time was running out, with the election less than two months away.

It called on INEC, as a lawful organisation that believes in the rule of law, to recognise Abidikugu and upload his name on its portal as the ADC candidate for the constituency.

It will be recalled that on Monday, November 16, 2026, the Federal High Court, Abuja, presided over by Justice S. O. Ibrahim, ruled in favour of Abidikugu in suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1776/2026.

In the judgment, Justice Ibrahim declared Abidikugu as the validly nominated ADC candidate for Ibadan North East/South East Federal Constituency.

The court also ordered the ADC to submit Abidikugu’s name to INEC as its candidate within seven days, and directed INEC to accept, register and publish his name as the party’s candidate.

The court further restrained the ADC and Mr. Fashola Olubowale from taking any further step, campaigning or canvassing for votes for the office.

OUF warned Olubowale to respect the court decision, stop parading himself as the candidate and stop further campaign, or face contempt of court.

The group said immediate implementation of the judgment was imperative for Abidikugu to commence his campaign in earnest.