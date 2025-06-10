Group applauds Tinubu over Cyril Tsenyil’s appointment as MD of NCDC







The North Central Good Governance Ambassadors have described the appointment of Mr. Cyril Tsenyil as the pioneer Managing Director of the North Central Development Commission (NCDC) as a masterstroke by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and a turning point for the future of the zone.





In a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Comrade Moses Audu, the group expressed deep appreciation to the president for what it called a clear demonstration of vision, leadership, and genuine commitment to inclusive development.





According to the them, the North Central region, long overlooked in the national development structure, has now been given a capable hand and a credible institution to respond directly to the unique social and infrastructural challenges facing its people.





“President Tinubu’s decision to appoint Mr. Cyril Tsenyil is not only wise — it is strategic. He has entrusted the future of our region to a man of proven competence, character, and commitment. Mr. Tsenyil understands the issues on the ground. He has the administrative discipline and the visionary thinking required to build lasting solutions,” Audu said.





The group described Tsenyil as a refined technocrat with a distinguished record in project implementation, policy design, and grassroots engagement.





“This is a man who has spent his career turning ideas into impact — not just behind a desk, but out in the field, where it matters,” Audu announced.





Highlighting the significance of the newly created NCDC, the Ambassadors noted that for years the North Central zone had lacked a tailored mechanism for federal intervention.





“With the Commission now in place and Tsenyil at the helm, the region is finally positioned to close its development gap and claim its rightful place in Nigeria’s future,” Audu added.





“We are confident that under Mr. Tsenyil’s leadership, the Commission will not just be another agency. It will be a catalyst for real change.





“From infrastructure to youth empowerment, agricultural revitalization to security collaboration, he understands the full spectrum of the task at hand. And we are convinced he will deliver with excellence.”





The group urged stakeholders in the North Central geopolitical zone — including state governments, traditional leaders, community groups, and youth associations — to rally around the new MD and support the Commission’s vision.





They also commended President Tinubu for his bold, inclusive approach to governance, particularly in listening to the long-standing advocacy for a commission dedicated to the North Central zone.





“This is a president who has listened, responded, and acted. He has given the region a new institutional voice, and more importantly, a credible leader to drive the work,” the statement read.





The Ambassadors pledged to work alongside the Commission to promote transparency, community involvement, and sustainability.





“We will be constructive partners. We will engage, monitor, and celebrate successes. We are not here to criticise — we are here to build, together,” Audu declared.





“The expectations are high — and rightly so. But with unity of purpose and a leader like Cyril Tsenyil, we are confident that this Commission will not disappoint. He has the temperament, the integrity, and the clarity of vision to succeed.”





They also urged the Federal Government to provide the NCDC with the resources and autonomy required to deliver transformative impact.





“The NCDC must be adequately empowered both administratively and financially to deliver on its mandate. Every support given to the NDDC and NEDC must be replicated here. With Mr. Tsenyil in charge, we are confident of judicious use of resources and people-centered outcomes,” Audu emphasized.





They assured Tsenyil of their support and confidence in his capacity to deliver on the lofty aspirations of the North Central people.