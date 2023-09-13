A group under the auspices of Citizens United for Democracy in Nigeria (CUDIN) has alleged that the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Jos, Plateau State has been compromised by corrupt persons.

The group said its investigation revealed that there is political interference, and a hidden agenda leading to the compromised decisions where the same Tribunal is giving contradictory judgments on the same issue.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday in Abuja, the National Coordinator of CUDIN, Felix Ngutswen called on National Judicial Council and other anti-graft agencies to take immediate action and investigate the alleged corrupt judgments thoroughly.

“Regrettably, this sacred duty to uphold the sanctity of the democratic process has been compromised by the rampant influence of corruption and vested interests as clearly manifested by the way and manner the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Jos having gagging the duly elected members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“Citizens United for Democracy in Nigeria has meticulously analyzed the proceedings of the Election Petition Tribunal and discovered an alarming series of irregularities, casting serious doubts on the integrity and impartiality of the judgment.

“Our investigation reveals clear indications of political interference, and hidden agendas leading to the compromised decisions where the same Tribunal is giving contradictory judgments on the same issue.