AN online coalition of Muslim professionals, No Dull Moment in Islam Worldwide (NDMIW), has advised President Bola Tinubu to convoke another national conference where Nigerians across all sentiments will discuss the state of the nation.

The group stated this in a communique signed by its spokesperson, Mr Hassan Sulayman, after a one-day discourse on issues affecting the polity.

It expressed concern that conflicts and insecurity had reached an all-time peak which must be addressed with urgency.

According to the group, a situation where the country “continues to be milked, as resources grow with unacceptable disproportionate poverty of the majority should not be tolerated.”

It said: “It is our strong view that if religious groups are allowed to rule themselves according to the tenets of their religion, penalties for crimes, especially corruption and brigandage, would deter potential criminals from vying for political offices.”

The group expressed conviction that the conference being advocated would not obstruct the parliamentary processes of the National Assembly and neither would it be another political jamboree.

