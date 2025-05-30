Group advocates adherence to cultural values for Africa’s development

The Founder of International Bio-Resources Institute and the Convener of the African Week, Professor Edmund Ugwu Agbo, has called on the government, people, organisations and institutions to reactivate the practice of the original African culture as a means of fully realising the potential of the continent.

Representing other cultural groups in Abuja, Agbo explained that the decay in the practice of African cultural values has further given rise to the underdevelopment of the continent.

He said in Africa, “We are very good at organising conferences, seminars, making proposals, putting budgets all in the pipeline, after some time, there will be vandalism of the pipelines.

“This characterised the life of the African policies and the life of African politics. Everything is always in the pipeline, and no pipeline has ever been steady in the flow of contents.

“There is always a vandalisation along the way, which made Africa totally raped of those things necessary for the development of the continent.

“So we are calling on all and sundry to reflect on the status quo of the cooperation between Africa and Europe,

We will be able to find where the leakages are by ourselves and find a way of blocking them.”

Agbo further explained that if the continent does not go back to its African cultural values like honesty, accountability and love for humanity, Africans will continue to live ina vacuum.

“We have a drastic cultural erosion in the African continent. Most of our culture, which signifies the ways of life of a people being eroded.

“We now grow ourselves with borrowed robes, we have supplanted our rich cultures with fake and unhealthy cultures in the name of civilisation,” he stated.

The Professor urged the people of African nations to use innovations and the advent of technology in a positive manner that would encourage an inclusive development of the continent.

African Week is a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) annual event in honour of the African Union (AU) organisation that was founded on May 25, 1963.

