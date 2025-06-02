Latest News

Ground rent: I enjoy stepping on toes of ‘big men’ — Wike

Femi Akinyemi
Nyesom Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has disclosed that he enjoys stepping on the toes of ‘big men’.

Wike made this known during a media chat in Abuja, regarding his enforcement of rules regarding ground rent payments, saying all property owners in Abuja who are yet to pay their ground rent must “do so or face the music.”

He also took a swipe at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying that the party must pay the ground rent for its secretariat in Abuja.

Wike also said his predecessors in the FCT including now Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed lacked the courage to compel political bigwigs who own structures in the nation’s capital to pay their annual ground rent.

ALSO READ: I never supported Tinubu’s emergency rule in Rivers – Wike

He said, “Look at what we are doing differently. People have said that FCT was not working (but) now it is working which means I’m doing things that they (past FCT ministers) refused to do.

“I found out that most of them didn’t have the courage to annoy people, to step on toes but I take joy when I step on the toes of big men; those who say nothing will happen but I say something will happen. It makes me happy.

“All they want me to do is to make decisions against poor people saying nothing will happen to them but I say something will happen. That is why we making results. If you don’t do the right thing, too bad. I don’t care.”

The Wike administration in the FCT had published the details of 9,000 debtors in newspapers, asking them to pay their ground rents to avoid the risk of forfeiture.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Flash floods in Mokwa disrupt truck movement, cause losses to perishable goods owners — NSEMA Flash floods in Mokwa disrupt truck movement, cause losses to perishable goods owners — NSEMA
Next Article best altcoin to buy now, best crypto presale, Qubetics presale, Qubetics price prediction, AVAX latest news, Arweave 2025 update, Aptos blockchain, top altcoins 2025, altcoin price prediction, TICS token forecast 4 Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before the Next Breakout

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×