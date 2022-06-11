Grooming students in leadership through debates

A non-governmental organisation, Black Girl’s Dream Initiative (BGDI), recently in Ibadan, has urged secondary school students and young people to be interested in leadership, socio-political, and economic affairs of Nigeria, as this will make them better future leaders.

The founder of the organisation, Karimot Odebode, while appreciating the students for attending the event and the sponsors for supporting them, stated that the project was aimed at empowering teenagers with public-speaking skills that would enable them stand shoulder-to-shoulder with their counterparts across the world.

While stating that this year’s event was the second edition of the Ibadan School’s Debate Competition, she advised the students to be confident in their abilities.

“The Ibadan School’s Debate Competition is not just a competition, it is a dream. What we are building or, more accurately, what we have built is a stage for world leaders,” she said. “And, I dare say to you that every student who mounts this stage today will go places.”

The project manager of the organisation, Fatimah Adebimpe, expressed her appreciation to the volunteer trainers, volunteers, and sponsors of the project towards ensuring its success. She highlighted the importance of working together as a team to build worthwhile projects towards societal development.

She stated that it is necessary for corporate organisations to continue to key into human-capital development projects such as the Ibadan Schools’ Debate Competition.





According to Adebimpe, the debate competition is an annual debate and public-speaking competition whose focus is to foster gender equality and quality education.

A major highlight of the event was the panel session on self-esteem as an aspect of national development. The panelists were Tunde Onakoya, Ronke Giwa-Onafuwa, and Olamide Akin-Alabi.

The debate competition was the grand finale of a two-week training that had occurred in 19 secondary schools in Oyo State, with 451 students trained in the art and act of public speaking.

The Ibadan schools that participated in the debate were: Valencia Group of Schools, Oladipo Alayande School of Science, Wesley College of Science, Oluyole Private International Comprehensive College, Global School of Science, Maverick Schools, Government College Ibadan.

Others include Livingstone College of Art and Science, Ibadan Grammar School, IMG Grammar School, Anwarul-Islam High School, St. Catherine School, The Vale College, Ibadan Boys High School, Immanuel College, Yejide Girls’ Grammar School, St. Louis Grammar School, Cenfex High School, Qiblah School.

The first debate topic was titled ‘Nigerian electoral failure: A problem with the system or the electorates’. Philip Joshua of Livingstone School of Science and Arts was for it the topic, while Falola Eniola Esther of Oladipo Alayande School of Science was against it.

Still on the same topic, Ibunkunoluwa Alakiu of The Vale College was for it, while David Esuola of Government College Ibadan was against it.

The second debate topic was titled ‘Privatization: A sure bet for infrastructural development or a failing gamble?’ Taiwo Esther of Yejide Girls’ Grammar School was for it, while Rasaq Wuraola of St. Catherine School was against it.

Still on the same topic, Pughukumoh Success of Immanuel College was for it, while Nwachukwu Excel of Global Science School was against it.

The third debate topic was ‘Food Security: The role of the government or the masses’. Bankole Faizah of Qiblah Schools was for it, while Ifeoluwa Faturoti of Maverick College was against it.

Still on the same topic, Asiribo Precious of Ibadan Grammar School was for it, while Olajide Iyanuoluwa of Louis Grammar School was against it.

The fourth debate topic was ‘Technology: Nigeria’s ticket to becoming an economic world power?’ Stephen Victoria of Cenfex High School was for it, while Adebayo Ayomide of IMG Grammar School was against it.

Still on the same topic, Ademua Oluwabukunmi of Valencia Group of Schools was for it, while Olawoyin Wuraola of Wesley College of Science was against it.

Ayodele Ibiyemi, Kawthar Salaudeen, Agboola Elijah, Victoria Adaramola, and Neyen Williams were jurors of the debate competition.

Esther Taiwo of Yejide Girls High School, having satisfied and marvelled the judges with her performance in the debate, was awarded the winner of the competition.

Falola Esther Eniola of Oladipo Alayande School of Science, and Rasaq Wuraola of St. Catherine School came first and second runner ups respectively.

The winners smiled home with cash gifts, laptops and other academic gifts.

The event was sponsored by First Bank of Nigeria, Flour Mills of Nigeria, Weeldrop Petroleum, HP, and Nigerian Breweries. It was supported by the Oyo State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology.

