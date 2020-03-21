Groom dies few hours to wedding ceremony in Jos

A man who was to get married in Jos, Plateau State capital, in the early hours of Saturday, March 21, died a few hours to his wedding ceremony.

According to reports, the man, Samuel Yarling, of Lamingo, Jos, was coming from his sister’s house where he went to collect his suit when he fell and was treated in the hospital.

He later started vomiting at the guest house where he stayed and he was later rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead.

In fact, his bride, Helen Weze, who is a nurse working with Bingham University Teaching Hospital, had on Friday held her Spinter’s Eve, preparatory to the wedding ceremony when the incident happened. She posted pictures of her spinsters eve on her Facebook page on Friday night.

A family member disclosed that Yarling was full of life before his untimely death.

He revealed that both the groom and he had gone to pick his wedding suit at his sister’s house at about midnight and while there, he fell on the ground and had a slight bruise on his head.

He said that his bruise was treated at a nearby patent medicine store while they left for their guest house where they could pass the night.

The family member added that after about an hour of their arrival at the guest house, Yarling began to vomit uncontrollably.

He said that it made him call for help and he was rushed to Bingham University Teaching Hospital for treatment but was confirmed dead on arrival.

He described his death as shocking and painful because late Yarling kept telling him he was fine until everything took a different turn and he died in his arms.

Some of his colleagues at Airtel where he was said to be working spoke about his death on his Facebook platform.

According to Nathaniel Audu Gana, “Samuel Yarling was my colleague while at the Airtel Customer Care Centre. He was a jovial jolly good fellow. We kept in touch even after ‘retiring’ from the call center, we chatted and often joked about life and marriage. Recently his pre-wedding pictures sprung up and I was super happy for him. I teased him and we laughed after which I wished him well.

“Today was meant to be one of his happiest days but as fate would have it, he slumped and died today while getting ready for the great event. It’s been a day of sober reflection. Life is empty. Life is full of mysteries. May God heal and console all those grieving around the world.

Another friend, Andrew Augustine Umaru, said: “Samuel Yarling 😭😭 your departure on the day of your wedding is incomprehensible buddy… Rest well, dude… We all broken, nobody has an explanation for this… Damn.”

