Gridlock: Lagos State reconstitutes Apapa Special Traffic team

In a bid to consolidate on the gains of improved traffic flow being witnessed in Apapa axis, the Lagos State Government has re-constituted and inaugurated the Apapa Special Traffic Management Team to effectively tackle gridlock in Mile 2/Tincan axis.

Addressing the newly inaugurated Committee Members at the Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, who is also the Chairman of the Team, Hon. Sola Giwa explained that the focus of the team is to solely eliminate gridlock on the Mile 2/Tincan axis to sustain the 80% success recorded on Apapa traffic reduction, in line with the Governor’s promise to resolve traffic challenges in Apapa and its environs.

Giwa further stated that the task assigned must be carried out with utmost integrity as the Governor of the State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu aims to replicate the success recorded at Apapa axis by focusing more on the Mile 2/Tincan corridor to ensure improved traffic flow in the affected areas. He added that the team is poised to achieve the onerous assignment with the full cooperation of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).

The Special Adviser also revealed that the team will work in line with its mapped out Modus Operandi to address the gridlock challenge on the aforementioned corridor through strategic planning and operations.

In response, the General Manager, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Mr. Bolaji Oreagba on behalf of other Committee Members assured the State that the team will consolidate on its previous achievements in Apapa, saying that they will execute their tasks diligently.

The reconstituted Apapa Special Traffic Management Team includes; the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Hon. Sola Giwa as Chairman, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Special Intelligence, Mr. Ayo Laurent as Vice Chairman, General Manager LASTMA, Mr. Bolaji Oreagba.

Others are Mr. Monsuru Akerele, Mr. Adekoya Joseph, Mr. Hassan Waheed and Mr. Hassan Oladeinde.