Gridlock as ‘Obidients’ march in Uyo 

All major roads in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital experienced intense gridlock as the “Obidient Movement,” supporters of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi embarked on a two million man peaceful solidarity rally.

Tribune Online reports that over 10 different support groups for Peter Obi’s presidential ambition had on Saturday, October 1, 2022, gathered around the water fountain, Nwaniba which was the take-off point as early as 8 am before moving to Plaza, the city centre from 9:57 am to Ikot Ekpene Road and other major roads in the city.

The gridlock lasted for over two hours in every location the peaceful crowd which cut across all classes and ages marched despite security personnel who were also on ground to ensure there was no breakdown of law and order.

Speaking with some journalists, the former chairman, Agulu Peoples Union, Uyo, Mr Jude Anyanwor said the crowd was not rented but made up of people who were tired and dissatisfied with bad leadership in the country.

Anyanwor who is also a stakeholder in the “Obidient Movement Group’ described the suffering in the country as unprecedented, urging the people to ensure that Nigeria regains its lost glory by voting Peter Obi in 2023.

His words, ”The time has come when everybody should take his/ her destiny in his hands. We want change in government and it is only Peter Obi that can bring about the positive change. The people who came out for the match, came out of their volition because they are tired of what is happening in Nigeria and want ‘change’ and a better Nigeria which can only come if Peter Obi wins.”

Also, the campaign director, Peter Obi Integrity Network for Transformation (POINT), one Okon. expressed confidence that the Candidate would emerge victorious in the general election considering the massive and divine support he is getting.

“Today is the independence day of Nigeria, and I can say that today is the day Nigeria is completely free and independent. As you can see, the revolution is going on and nothing can stop it. Look at the type of people that are coming out to express their love and passion for our principal. Everything about today is just dedicated for Peter Obi.

“We see a divine hand in it, this movement is not ordinary, it started like a joke and it’s growing like a wildfire we are talking of 2m man match and you can see the crowd and these two million people cannot be wrong.

On his part, Ichie Martins Edimobi one of the supporters of the movement said the march was not only for the youths but everyone who has been affected in one way or the other by bad governance in Nigeria.

Edimobi who is an Igbo chieftain explained that he decided to march in solidarity with the youths despite his age because the current administration is an ill wind that blows the majority no good even as he urged the youths not to relent in supporting the emancipation of Peter Obi.

”Youths, this movement is for you and don’t allow anything distract you from achieving this divine course. Obi is not going to give anybody any money to vote for him but he is offering himself and all we can do is queue behind him. Campaigns have started and money bags will come do not allow their handouts to wreck your future,” Ichie Edimobi advised.

On her part, Helen Tom, a Physically challenged person who was so active in the match said what motivated her to join the rally was her desire to ensure that change is effected

“I am from Ikot Ekpene local government, what motivated me here is ‘change’. I want a person that knows that people are hungry I won’t allow my physical condition to deter me from supporting someone whom I know has the capacity to change Nigeria from the present state. We need a real change not the change that put us in suffering right from 2015.” She added.

The President of Igbo community and Non-Indigenes in Akwa Ibom, Dr Sunday Orie described the crowd as divine urging everyone to show the same solidarity on the election day by voting Peter Obi.

“If it’s a rented crowd, how much do you think we can spend on one person? I see the hands of God in it. This is not Facebook or social media as they say. Nigeria will be good again when Peter Obi becomes the President. The thing there is that it is the people out of free will joined the movement,” the president added.