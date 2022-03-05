Grid generation declines as AEDC apologises to customers over epileptic power supply

In the wake of the epileptic power supply being recently witnessed across the country, checks have revealed a decline in power outputs by power plants.

The operational report as of Friday, showed that the peak generation as of Wednesday, March 2, 2022 was 4,582.2 megawatts but had declined by over 598MWs on Thursday to arrive at 3983.9M

Meanwhile, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company Plc. (AEDC) has appealed to customers within its franchise over the development as all industry stakeholders were working tirelessly to achieve system stability and ensure availability and steady supply of electricity.

While corroborating earlier submissions made by the Minister of Power, Engr Abubakar Aliyu on the development, the Chief Marketing Officer, AEDC, Mr. Donald Etim said the level of power generated and served to the national grid for onward delivery to customers has been abysmally low.

According to him, the current low and unstable supply of electricity to homes and businesses was due to low power generated to the National Grid.

He said although generation has been low, it has continued to ensure equitable distribution of supply to customers across its franchise areas.

It noted that the root cause of the latest low generation has been identified and was being addressed.

“At AEDC, knowing full well the place and role of electric power in life, living, economy, and security, we are deeply committed to ensuring that we work collaboratively with other stakeholders within the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) to identify and resolve the challenges within the sector,” the statement read in part.

It reiterated the company’s commitment to fully enriching customers’ experience, noting however, that the challenge was beyond its direct control.

The Minister of Power at a Special Press Briefing held 3rd March 2022 in Abuja, had attributed the increased load shedding to reduction in hydro capacity during the dry season saying,” additional load needs to be taken up by our Gas plants.”

However, he said maintenance work were ongoing in the Eastern Axis around Odukpani leading to reduced power supply from the NDPHC Calabar Power Plant.

“We are having challenges at Okoloma Gas Station linked to Afam VI power plant. We are working with NNPC and other Gas suppliers also to improve the pressure on the Western Axis that is precluding units from reaching optimum supply.

“These challenges are surmountable,” he added and we have a 3-pronged approach we are executing. We have short term solutions as well as long term solutions. We are working assiduously to resolve short term load shedding challenges,” he said.