Greenfield varsity students’ abductors demand N800m ransom

By Muhammad Sabiu - Kaduna
The Abductors of the 21 students of Greenfield University, Kaduna has contacted one of the families of the abductee demanding N800m ransom for all the abducted students.

A family member who pleaded for anonymity disclosed that the 21 students were abducted on Tuesday night at the school premises.

He said the abductors had made contact with them and they were asking for N800 million ransom.

According to him, 14 of the abducted students are female, while 6 are male with one of the staff of the university, saying, negotiations are still ongoing with the kidnappers.

Also, a cousin of one of the abducted students Georgina Stephen said the abductors were asking her family to pay N8 million for her sister.

According to her, when she spoke with her sister she told her the abductors were beating her and her colleagues.

She said the kidnappers had insisted that “if the ransom is not paid, they will kill my sister and the rest of the abducted students.

