Greenfield University: We are yet to know number of students kidnapped ― Commissioner

The Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna has confirmed the death of staff and abduction of students by bandits at the Greenfield Univerity.

It also said that the number of students kidnapped is still being sorted out by the management of the university.

In a statement issued by the commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Wednesday said troops of Operation Thunder Strike (OPTS) and other operatives swiftly moved to the location when the news broke out.

“After search-and-rescue operations, a staff member of the university, Paul Ude Okafor, was confirmed to have been killed by the armed bandits, while a number of students were kidnapped.

‘The security operatives took custody of the remaining students who have been handed over to the institution, as at noon today, Wednesday 21st April 2021.

“The actual number of students kidnapped is still being sought from the institution’s records.

“Troops and other security operatives are working in the general area, and the public will be informed of further developments.”

