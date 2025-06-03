Green Sahara Farms commends Plateau govt for establishing Africa’s first Climate Assembly

Green Sahara Farms has commended the Plateau State government for establishing Africa’s first Climate Assembly in the state.

According to a statement by Aisha Zannah, the company said; “We particularly recognize Agro- Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACRESAL) Plateau State’s crucial contribution in developing the comprehensive policy draft that formed the foundation for this historic initiative.

“This marks a transformative moment in continental climate governance. The Board and Management of Green Sahara Farms recognize the extraordinary commitment demonstrated by the Plateau State government in bringing this ambitious project to fruition.

“Through the dedicated efforts of the Commissioner for Environment, Peter Gwom and his team at the Ministry, supported by technical consultants including Fundlink Aid International, and building upon ACRESAL Plateau State’s foundational policy work, Plateau State has created an innovative model of participatory climate governance that will inspire nations across Africa”.

The statement further explained that the

inauguration of the Assembly stands as testament to Plateau State’s unwavering commitment to environmental leadership.

“Governor Caleb Muftwang’s administration has shown remarkable foresight in prioritizing this inclusive approach to climate action, while Commissioner Gwom’s hands-on leadership and ACRESAL Plateau State’s policy expertise have been instrumental in turning this vision into reality” the statement noted.

ACRESAL Plateau State is a World Bank Assisted project for a term of Six years targeted at landscape restoration in the state.